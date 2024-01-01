We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
AAA30314502
自動運作(AI)感應器
(0)
AS111NGY0
AAA30314502_FEATURE1
所有規格
基本規格
-
適用產品
360°空氣清淨機
-
尺寸(長x寬x高 cm)
8.7 X 8.7 X 5.5
-
重量(kg)
0.14
使用者評論
哪裡購買
為你推薦
類似產品