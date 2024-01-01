We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WT-SD200AHV
LG MiniWash 迷你洗衣機 (蒸洗脫)｜2公斤 - 特定通路販售 (星辰銀)
(0)
摘要
主要規格
-
最大洗衣容量 (kg)
2.0
-
產品尺寸 (WxHxD mm)
640 x 365 x 760
-
蒸氣
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
所有規格
材質和飾面
-
機身顏色
星辰銀
-
門蓋材質
全景式壓克力上蓋
容量
-
最大洗衣容量 (kg)
2.0
行程
-
嬰兒衣物
Yes
-
雲端客製
Yes
-
手洗
Yes
-
少量標準
Yes
-
柔洗/羊毛
Yes
-
洗清+脫水
Yes
-
僅旋轉
Yes
-
筒槽殺菌
Yes
-
內衣
Yes
控制和顯示螢幕
-
控制面板
全觸控面板
-
門鎖指示燈
Yes
-
數字指示
Yes
功能
-
3 動作
3 motion 手感呵護
-
行程結束提醒
Yes
-
直驅變頻馬達
直驅變頻馬達
-
泡沫偵測系統
Yes
-
蒸氣
Yes
-
平衡調整支腳
Yes
-
全不鏽鋼筒槽
全不鏽鋼筒槽
-
進水（熱/冷）
冷水
-
水位調整
無段自動
尺寸與重量
-
抽屜開啟的產品高度 (D' mm)
1200
-
產品尺寸 (WxHxD mm)
640 x 365 x 760
-
重量 (kg)
45
其他選項
-
溫水
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
額外沖洗
Yes
-
兒童安全鎖
Yes
-
遠端遙控
Yes
智慧科技
-
智慧診斷
Yes
-
下載行程
Yes
-
能源監控
Yes
-
遠端遙控和行程監控
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
選項/配件
-
TWINWash 相容
15
使用者評論
