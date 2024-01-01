LG MiniWash 迷你洗衣機 (蒸洗脫)｜2公斤 - 特定通路販售 (星辰銀)

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
規格

評論

支援

WT-SD200AHV

(0)

摘要

MiniWash迷你洗衣機
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes

主要規格

  • 最大洗衣容量 (kg)

    2.0

  • 產品尺寸 (WxHxD mm)

    640 x 365 x 760

  • 蒸氣

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

所有規格

材質和飾面

  • 機身顏色

    星辰銀

  • 門蓋材質

    全景式壓克力上蓋

容量

  • 最大洗衣容量 (kg)

    2.0

行程

  • 嬰兒衣物

    Yes

  • 雲端客製

    Yes

  • 手洗

    Yes

  • 少量標準

    Yes

  • 柔洗/羊毛

    Yes

  • 洗清+脫水

    Yes

  • 僅旋轉

    Yes

  • 筒槽殺菌

    Yes

  • 內衣

    Yes

控制和顯示螢幕

  • 控制面板

    全觸控面板

  • 門鎖指示燈

    Yes

  • 數字指示

    Yes

功能

  • 3 動作

    3 motion 手感呵護

  • 行程結束提醒

    Yes

  • 直驅變頻馬達

    直驅變頻馬達

  • 泡沫偵測系統

    Yes

  • 蒸氣

    Yes

  • 平衡調整支腳

    Yes

  • 全不鏽鋼筒槽

    全不鏽鋼筒槽

  • 進水（熱/冷）

    冷水

  • 水位調整

    無段自動

尺寸與重量

  • 抽屜開啟的產品高度 (D' mm)

    1200

  • 產品尺寸 (WxHxD mm)

    640 x 365 x 760

  • 重量 (kg)

    45

其他選項

  • 溫水

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • 額外沖洗

    Yes

  • 兒童安全鎖

    Yes

  • 遠端遙控

    Yes

智慧科技

  • 智慧診斷

    Yes

  • 下載行程

    Yes

  • 能源監控

    Yes

  • 遠端遙控和行程監控

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

選項/配件

  • TWINWash 相容

    15

使用者評論

