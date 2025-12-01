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LG 洗碗機上層碗架

LG 洗碗機上層碗架

AHB73129923
Front view of LG 洗碗機上層碗架 AHB73129923
AHB73129923 前視圖
AHB73129923 側視圖
AHB73129923 俯視圖
AHB73129923 尺寸圖
Front view of LG 洗碗機上層碗架 AHB73129923
AHB73129923 前視圖
AHB73129923 側視圖
AHB73129923 俯視圖
AHB73129923 尺寸圖

主要功能

  • LG 洗碗機原廠上層碗架
  • 上層碗架適合放置小餐盤、長餐具、杯子、玻璃杯和可用本設備清洗的塑膠物品。
DFB335HE
DFB335HS
DFB435FP
DFB533FW

安裝位置

這是洗碗機上層碗架的安裝位置。

* 此商品的實際安裝位置可能因不同產品型號而有所差異。如需了解詳情，請參閱對應型號的產品手冊。

如何更換

這是展示洗碗機上層碗架更換方法的影片

* 產品圖片和功能可能是為廣告而設，因此實際產品可能有所差異。產品外型、規格等可能在沒有事前告知的情況下作出改善。

* 所有產品圖片均為照片剪裁，因此可能與實際產品有所差異。產品顏色可能因顯示器解析度、亮度設定和電腦規格而有所差異。

* 產品效能可能因使用環境而有所差異，並且不同門市的供應情況各有不同。

主要規格

列印

尺寸

AHB73129923

所有規格

通用

  • 類別

    碗架

  • 零件編號

    AHB73129923

尺寸和重量

  • 淨重（克）

    2,969

  • 產品尺寸（寬 x 高 x 深，毫米）

    507 x 200 x 470

使用者評論

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