分層置物架
適用於冷藏區內
使用方式
1. 將置物架放置在冰箱底層層架後方的玻璃表面上，置物架的傾斜底座朝向後方。
2. 用力按壓防滑支架3秒以上，確保吸盤牢固地吸附在層架上。 3. 您可以在置物架上或下方存放小份量包裝。
*使用過程中請小心掉落物可能會造成損壞。
*請勿存放在冷凍庫或溫度可能低於0℃的地方。
*請勿在置物架上放置熱容器。
*如果只在置物架末端存放配菜或食材，置物架可能會失去平衡而傾倒。
所有規格
通用
類別
其他
兼容型号
適用機型
冰箱全型號
尺寸和重量
產品尺寸（寬 x 高 x 深，毫米）
219*271*98
