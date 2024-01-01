We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GP10NB20
8倍速藍光燒錄速度
(0)
所有規格
燒錄速度 (最高速值)
-
DVD+R
8X
-
DVD-R
8X
-
DVD+R DL
6X
-
DVD-R DL
6X
-
DVD+RW
8X
-
DVD-RW
6X
-
DVD-RAM
5X
-
CD-R
24X
-
CD-RW
24X
讀取速度 (最高速質)
-
DVD-ROM (SL/DL)
8X → 11.08Mb/s
-
CD-ROM
24X → 3600kB/s
存取時間
-
DVD-ROM
220ms
-
CD-ROM
210ms
尺寸
-
寬 x 高 x 深 (公釐)
140 x 157.2 x 21.22
顏色
-
顏色
黑色
使用者評論
