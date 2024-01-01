We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MH8295CDS
LG NeoChef™智慧變頻蒸烤微波爐
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
爐門設計
一體成型側開門 (不鏽鋼)
-
顏色
典雅銀
-
操作面板類型
觸控
-
容量
42L
-
內部尺寸 (寬 x 高 x 深)
395 x 262 x 406 mm
-
外部尺寸 (寬 x 高 x 深)
544 x 307 x 449 mm
-
轉盤尺寸
360 mm
-
重量
11.8 kg
-
電源輸入
110V/ 60HZ
-
加熱元件
石英加熱管
-
易清潔塗層
Yes
-
爐門開門方式
側開式
消耗功率
-
輸出功率 (M/W)
950 W
-
微波
1150 W
-
燒烤料理
900 W
-
燒烤組合料理
1300 W
功能
-
定時
Yes
-
兒童安全鎖
Yes
-
快速啟動
Yes
-
增/減 時間
Yes
-
節能
Yes
配件
-
蒸鍋
Yes
使用者評論
