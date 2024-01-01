Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG NeoChef™智慧變頻蒸烤微波爐

規格

評論

支援

LG NeoChef™智慧變頻蒸烤微波爐

MH8295CDS

LG NeoChef™智慧變頻蒸烤微波爐

所有規格

基本規格

  • 爐門設計

    一體成型側開門 (不鏽鋼)

  • 顏色

    典雅銀

  • 操作面板類型

    觸控

  • 容量

    42L

  • 內部尺寸 (寬 x 高 x 深)

    395 x 262 x 406 mm

  • 外部尺寸 (寬 x 高 x 深)

    544 x 307 x 449 mm

  • 轉盤尺寸

    360 mm

  • 重量

    11.8 kg

  • 電源輸入

    110V/ 60HZ

  • 加熱元件

    石英加熱管

  • 易清潔塗層

    Yes

  • 爐門開門方式

    側開式

消耗功率

  • 輸出功率 (M/W)

    950 W

  • 微波

    1150 W

  • 燒烤料理

    900 W

  • 燒烤組合料理

    1300 W

功能

  • 定時

    Yes

  • 兒童安全鎖

    Yes

  • 快速啟動

    Yes

  • 增/減 時間

    Yes

  • 節能

    Yes

配件

  • 蒸鍋

    Yes

