15Z90N-V
LG gram 15”超輕贏筆電 - 閃耀白 (i5)
所有規格
基本規格
-
顏色
閃耀白
-
作業系統
WINDOWS 10 HOME (64BIT)
-
主機版類型
第10代Intel® Core™ 處理器
搭配Iris® Plus顯示晶片
-
主機版
i5-1035G7
-
螢幕面版
15.6" FHD IPS
-
解析度
1920*1080
-
安全測試(軍規)
MIL-STD-810G (七項)
-
USB
USB 3.1 Gen2 Type C(x1, PD)，USB 3.1 (x3)
-
喇叭
立體環繞聲喇叭 1.5W x 2 / DTS: X Ultra
-
指紋辨識器
Yes
-
安全鎖
Yes
-
Thunderbolt™ 3
Yes
-
耳機輸出孔
Yes
-
Micro SD
Yes
-
鍵盤背光
Yes
-
數字鍵
Yes
-
重量
1120g
-
尺寸
357.6 x 225.3 x 16.8mm
-
電池瓦數
80Wh
儲存裝置
-
硬碟 / 硬碟擴充插槽
256GB M.2(NVME) /Dual SSD slot
-
記憶體 / 記憶體充插槽
8GB (8GB*1 DDR4 3200MHz)
Dual menory slots
(8GB 内嵌不可拆卸 + 可加裝RAM*1)
連接
-
WLAN
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200
-
藍牙
BT 5.0
-
HDMI
Yes
保固
-
台灣販售版
2年保固
