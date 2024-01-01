We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
20MP48A
20” Full HD 液晶顯示器
(0)
所有規格
螢幕類別
-
IPS 護眼螢幕
螢幕邊框
-
窄邊框
左右9.3
下18.6mm
國際條碼
-
8806087854275
面板規格
-
尺寸
19.5"
-
面板種類
IPS 8bit
-
顏色深度（顏色數）
16.7M colors
-
點距(mm HxV)
0.2915 x 0.2915
-
面板比例
16:9
-
解析度
1440 x 900
-
亮度
200cd/m2
-
對比(DFC)
1M:1
-
反應時間 (GTG)
14ms
-
可視角度(水平/垂直)
178/178
輸入訊號&電壓
-
輸入訊號
D-sub
-
輸入電源(V)
100-240
-
消耗電壓(EPA6.0)
15W
-
消耗電壓(操作)
17W
-
消耗電壓(待機)
0.3W
機身功能資料
-
傾斜度調整
-5º ~ 20º
-
機身尺寸 (W*D*H)
441.9 x 187.4 x 376.3
-
機身尺寸 (W*D*H)(without Stand)
441.9 x 59.8 x 297.4
-
Box 尺寸 (W*D*H)
511 x 114 x 365
-
機身重量 (Kg)
2.10
-
機身重量 (Kg)(without Stand)
1.90
-
Box 重量 (Kg)
3.30
-
顏色
黑
-
製造國家
中國
護眼模式功能
-
德國TUV南德不閃爍認證 (TUV Flicker Safe)
Yes
-
低藍光快捷鍵 (Reader Mode)
Yes
便利使用功能
-
OSC 軟體(滑鼠控制螢幕選單)
Yes
-
OSC 軟體螢幕劃面多工分割
Yes
-
OSC 軟體PIP子母畫面
Yes
-
色彩精靈模式(色弱)
Yes
產品配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
D-Sub 線
Yes
使用者評論
為你推薦
類似產品