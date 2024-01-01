We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22MP67HQ-P
22" 16:9 AH-IPS 液晶顯示器
(0)
所有規格
顯示器類型
-
顯示器類型
16:9 AH-IPS + RF 護眼技術液晶顯示器
一般
-
螢幕大小
21.5吋
-
面板類型
AH-IPS
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解晰度
1920 x 1080
-
對比 (DFC)
50000:1
-
可視角度 (水平/垂直)
178/178
-
色深 (色彩數目)
16.7M colors
-
像素間距
0.24795 x 0.24795
電源
-
電源類型
100-240V
-
消耗電壓-操作 (W)
24
-
消耗電壓-待機 (W)
0.3
機體
-
顏色
黑
-
製造國家
中國
安規認證
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
D-Sub 連接線
Yes
特殊功能
-
低藍光快捷鍵 (R 舒適讀)
Yes
-
德國萊茵認證 (F:不閃爍) (TUV flicker safe)
Yes
-
螢幕多工分割功能 (4 screen split)
多螢幕分割 (Screen Split)
-
顏色匹配模式 (Color Cloning)
Yes
-
色彩分辨模式 (Color Wizard)
Yes
-
原廠出廠色彩校正 (CA210 顯示器色彩分析儀)
Yes
-
影力無邊設計超薄邊框
Yes
尺寸(寬 X 深 X 高)(公釐)
-
組件(含底座)
500 x 205 x 407
-
包裝盒
573 x 126 x 378
重量(公斤)
-
組件(含底座)
2.90
-
包裝盒
4.00
