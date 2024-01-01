We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32MB25VQ-B
32" 16:9 IPS 液晶顯示器
(0)
所有規格
顯示器類型
-
顯示器類型
16:9 IPS 液晶顯示器
一般
-
螢幕大小
32吋
-
數位頻率 (H)
30~83 kHz
-
數位頻率 (V)
56~61Hz
-
類比頻率 (H)
30~83 kHz
-
類比頻率 (V)
56~63Hz
-
支援語言
16國語言
-
面板類型
IPS
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解晰度
1920 x 1080
-
亮度
250cd/m2
-
對比 (DFC)
50000:1
-
反應時間
5ms
-
可視角度 (水平/垂直)
178/178
-
色深 (色彩數目)
16.7M colors
-
像素間距
0.36375 x 0.36375
輸入/輸出
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
電源
-
電源類型
100-240V
-
消耗電壓-操作 (W)
47
-
消耗電壓-待機 (W)
0.5
機體
-
顏色
黑
-
製造國家
中國
尺寸(寬 X 深 X 高)(公釐)
-
組件(含底座)
730.6 x 206.1 x 493.4
-
包裝盒
857 x 165 x 505
-
壁掛 (VESA) (mm)
200 x 200
重量(公斤)
-
組件(含底座)
5.80
-
包裝盒
7.70
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
HDMI 連接線
Yes
使用者評論
