Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
42.51" FHD LG IPTV Monitor

規格

評論

支援

42.51" FHD LG IPTV Monitor

43SP520M-PM

42.51" FHD LG IPTV Monitor

(0)
列印

所有規格

顯示功能

  • 面板尺寸

    42.5"/107.95cm

  • 面板類型

    廣視角面板

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • Color Bit

    8bit

  • 色彩深度 Bpp

    16.7M

  • 點距

    0.49 mm x 0.49 mm

  • 面板比例

    16:9

  • 解析度

    1920 x 1080

  • 亮度 Brightness

    200(Typ),140(min)

  • 對比度 Original

    1200:1

  • 反應時間

    8ms (GtG)

  • 可視角度

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

輸出

  • 電腦影像端子D-Sub

    No

  • 電腦音訊端子DVI-D

    No

  • AV複合端子Composite

    Yes

  • AV複合端子顯示Composite

    480i,

  • 色差端子Component

    Yes

  • 色差端子顯示Component

    480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • HDMI (Ver.)

    Yes (2EA)

  • DisplayPort (Ver.)

    No

  • SCART

    No

  • CI Slot

    No

  • USB Port

    Yes

  • RCA端子

    Yes

  • PC音訊輸出

    No

  • 耳機輸出

    Yes

  • 喇叭Speaker/瓦數

    5W

基本功能

  • 高頻寬數位內容保護HDCP

    Yes

  • 智能自動Intelligent Auto

    No

  • 搖控器Remote Control

    Yes

特殊功能

  • 不閃爍Flicker Safe

    No

  • 閱讀模式Reader Mode

    No

  • USB 播放器

    Yes(影片，音樂，圖片)

  • USB自動播放

    No

  • 子母畫面PIP

    No

  • 螢幕鏡射

    No

  • 智慧節能

    Yes

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

  • 內建遊戲

    No

  • 圖片模式

    生動/標準/節能/劇院/運動/遊戲/專家1/專家2

  • 虛擬/杜比/SRS音效

    No

  • AVL自動音量調整器

    Yes

  • 等化器 Equalizer

    Yes

  • Auto/Manual Clock

    Yes

設計功能

  • 傾斜角度

    No

  • 機身尺寸(with Stand)

    W977 x D80.8 x H575 mm

  • 外觀尺寸(不含底座)

    977 x 80.8 x 575 mm

  • 外觀尺寸(含外箱)

    1060 x 152 x 660

  • 壁掛

    200 x 200

  • 重量 without Stand

    8.1kg

  • 重量(含外箱)

    10.5 kg

  • AC Input

    100~240V

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    38W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.4W

使用者評論

為你推薦