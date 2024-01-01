We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GR-DL88SV
WiFi門中門對開冰箱 星辰銀 / 821公升
(0)
摘要
所有規格
基本規格
-
冰箱類型
WiFi門中門對開冰箱
-
顏色
星辰銀
-
壓縮機
直驅變頻壓縮機
-
WiFi遠控功能
Yes
-
門中門魔術空間
Yes
-
魔術保鮮蓋
Yes
-
快速冷凍
Yes
-
多重冷流
Yes
容量(ℓ)
-
整體容量
821
-
冷藏室
523
-
冷凍庫
298
尺寸(公釐)
-
產品 (寬 x 高 x 深)
912 x 1785 x 927
一般功能
-
耗電量(kW.h/月)
50
-
EF值(l/kW.h/月)
21
保固
-
變頻壓縮機
10年
-
主機板
3年
-
馬達
1年
-
全機
1年
使用者評論
為你推薦
類似產品