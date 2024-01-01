Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DUALCOOL WiFi雙迴轉變頻空調 - 經典冷暖型_2.8kW

規格

評論

支援

DUALCOOL WiFi雙迴轉變頻空調 - 經典冷暖型_2.8kW

LS-28IHP

DUALCOOL WiFi雙迴轉變頻空調 - 經典冷暖型_2.8kW

(0)

摘要

列印

尺寸

KW (額定)
冷房能力 2.8 / 暖房能力 3.4
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
室內機 998*345*210 / 室外機 863*545*353
機身尺寸 (寬x高x深mm)
Yes
雙迴轉變頻壓縮機
Yes

主要規格

  • 產品類別

    分離式

  • 能源等級

    1級

  • ThinQ (內建Wi-Fi)

    Yes

所有規格

冷房

  • 舒適風

    Yes

產品資訊

  • 產品型號名稱

    LSN28IHP

  • 產品類型與型號名稱

    分離式 & LSN28IHP

便利性

  • 遙控

    Yes

  • 智慧診斷

    Yes

  • ThinQ (內建Wi-Fi)

    Yes

節能

  • 省電模式(冷氣)

    三段

  • 能源等級

    1級

設計

  • 顏色 (機身)

    白色

室外機

  • 室外機型號名稱

    LSU28IHP

一般

  • 室內機尺寸_WxHxD(mm)

    998 x 345 x 210

  • 室內機重量 (kg)

    12

  • 室外機尺寸_WxHxD(mm)

    863 x 545 x 353

  • 室外機重量 (kg)

    35

  • 產品類別

    分離式

  • 額定輸入電壓 (V, Hz)

    220V, 60Hz

除濕

  • 除濕

    0.88

使用者評論

