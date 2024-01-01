We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LS-28IHP
DUALCOOL WiFi雙迴轉變頻空調 - 經典冷暖型_2.8kW
(0)
摘要
尺寸
主要規格
-
產品類別
分離式
-
能源等級
1級
-
ThinQ (內建Wi-Fi)
Yes
所有規格
冷房
-
舒適風
Yes
產品資訊
-
產品型號名稱
LSN28IHP
-
產品類型與型號名稱
分離式 & LSN28IHP
便利性
-
遙控
Yes
-
智慧診斷
Yes
-
ThinQ (內建Wi-Fi)
Yes
節能
-
省電模式(冷氣)
三段
-
能源等級
1級
設計
-
顏色 (機身)
白色
室外機
-
室外機型號名稱
LSU28IHP
一般
-
室內機尺寸_WxHxD(mm)
998 x 345 x 210
-
室內機重量 (kg)
12
-
室外機尺寸_WxHxD(mm)
863 x 545 x 353
-
室外機重量 (kg)
35
-
產品類別
分離式
-
額定輸入電壓 (V, Hz)
220V, 60Hz
除濕
-
除濕
0.88
