Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Music Flow P5 藍牙揚聲器 超跑紅

規格

評論

支援

LG Music Flow P5 藍牙揚聲器 超跑紅

NP5550BR

LG Music Flow P5 藍牙揚聲器 超跑紅

(0)
列印

所有規格

ㄧ般規格

  • 產品類型

    Music Flow 智慧音響

  • 顏色

    超跑紅

  • USB 充電

    Yes

  • 使用電量 (鋰離子電池)

    2100mAh

  • 充電時間

    2.5小時

  • 電源待機時間

    15小時

  • 產地

    中國

輸入 / 輸出

  • 音訊輸入 - 可攜式輸入 Portable In

    φ3.5mm

  • 藍牙 Bluetooth

    Yes

  • LG TV 無線聲音輸出 (Sound Sync)

    Yes

智慧功能 (專屬 LG MUSIC FLOW APP)

  • 專屬 LG Music Flow App

    Yes

  • 心情電台 (自動音樂分類)

    Yes

  • 雙喇叭立體聲模式

    需搭配兩個揚聲器

音訊效能

  • 聲道

    2.0ch 中高音單體, 被動式輻射低音單體

尺寸

  • 主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)

    153 x 58 x 59.5

  • 包裝箱 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)

    559 x 204 x 235

  • 重量 (公斤)

    0.47

配件

  • micro USB cable

    Yes

使用者評論

為你推薦