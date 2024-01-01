We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NB4540
LG Sound Bar 極簡超聲霸
(0)
所有規格
ㄧ般規格
-
產品類型
微型劇院
輸入 / 輸出
-
音訊輸入 - 可攜式輸入 Portable In
φ3.5mm
-
音訊輸入 - 光纖
Yes
-
HDMI - 輸出
1組
-
HDMI - 輸入
1組
-
USB 輸入
Yes
-
藍牙 Bluetooth
Yes
功能
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
音訊效能
-
聲道
4.1ch真實環繞多聲道
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS 環繞
Yes
-
ARC 音訊返回通道
Yes
-
RMS 輸出功率 (W)
320W (40W x 4 + 160W 重低音)
尺寸
-
主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
840 x 35 x 82
-
重低音喇叭 (公釐)
221 x 351.5 x 281
