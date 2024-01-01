Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Sound Bar 極簡超聲霸

規格

評論

支援

LG Sound Bar 極簡超聲霸

NB4540

LG Sound Bar 極簡超聲霸

(0)
列印

所有規格

ㄧ般規格

  • 產品類型

    微型劇院

輸入 / 輸出

  • 音訊輸入 - 可攜式輸入 Portable In

    φ3.5mm

  • 音訊輸入 - 光纖

    Yes

  • HDMI - 輸出

    1組

  • HDMI - 輸入

    1組

  • USB 輸入

    Yes

  • 藍牙 Bluetooth

    Yes

功能

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

音訊效能

  • 聲道

    4.1ch真實環繞多聲道

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS 環繞

    Yes

  • ARC 音訊返回通道

    Yes

  • RMS 輸出功率 (W)

    320W (40W x 4 + 160W 重低音)

尺寸

  • 主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)

    840 x 35 x 82

  • 重低音喇叭 (公釐)

    221 x 351.5 x 281

