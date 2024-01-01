Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar QP5W

規格

評論

支援

LG Soundbar QP5W

QP5W

LG Soundbar QP5W

(0)
含低音喇叭的前視圖
列印

所有規格

尺寸

  • Soundbar

    296 x 59.9 x 126 mm

  • 超低音喇叭

    388 x 291 x 185 mm

重量

  • Soundbar

    1.6Kg

  • 超低音喇叭

    7.6Kg

聲音配置

  • 聲道

    3.1.2

  • 總輸出

    320W

  • 前置單體

    20W x 2

  • 中置單體

    20W

  • 天空聲道

    20W x2

  • 重低音喇叭

    220W(無線)

連接介面

  • 光纖

  • HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) 輸入

    1

  • HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) 輸出

    1

  • e-ARC / ARC

    支援

  • USB

    1

  • Dolby Vision

    支援

  • HDR10

    支援

無線連接

  • 藍牙

    4.0

音效模式

  • Dolby Atmos杜比全景聲

    支援

  • DTS:X

    支援

  • AI Sound Pro

    V

  • 標準

    V (w/ Meridian)

  • 電影

    V

  • 遊戲

    V

簡易操作

  • 手機程式

    iOS / Adroid OS

  • 聲音同步

    藍牙(LG TV) / 光纖

  • HDMI SIMPLINK

    支援

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    e-ARC / ARC

音效格式

  • LPCM

    支援

  • Dolby Atmos

    支援

  • Dolby TrueHD

    支援

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    支援

  • Dolby Digital

    支援

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    支援

  • DTS-HD High Resolution

    支援

  • DTS Digital Surround

    支援

  • AAC / AAC+

    支援

檔案格式

  • FLAC

    USB

  • OGG

    USB

  • WAV

    USB

  • MP3

    USB

  • WMA

    USB

  • AAC

    USB

