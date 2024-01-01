We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
QP5W
LG Soundbar QP5W
(0)
所有規格
尺寸
-
Soundbar
296 x 59.9 x 126 mm
-
超低音喇叭
388 x 291 x 185 mm
重量
-
Soundbar
1.6Kg
-
超低音喇叭
7.6Kg
聲音配置
-
聲道
3.1.2
-
總輸出
320W
-
前置單體
20W x 2
-
中置單體
20W
-
天空聲道
20W x2
-
重低音喇叭
220W(無線)
連接介面
-
光纖
有
-
HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) 輸入
1
-
HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) 輸出
1
-
e-ARC / ARC
支援
-
USB
1
-
Dolby Vision
支援
-
HDR10
支援
無線連接
-
藍牙
4.0
音效模式
-
Dolby Atmos杜比全景聲
支援
-
DTS:X
支援
-
AI Sound Pro
V
-
標準
V (w/ Meridian)
-
電影
V
-
遊戲
V
簡易操作
-
手機程式
iOS / Adroid OS
-
聲音同步
藍牙(LG TV) / 光纖
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
支援
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
e-ARC / ARC
音效格式
-
LPCM
支援
-
Dolby Atmos
支援
-
Dolby TrueHD
支援
-
Dolby Digital Plus
支援
-
Dolby Digital
支援
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
支援
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
支援
-
DTS Digital Surround
支援
-
AAC / AAC+
支援
檔案格式
-
FLAC
USB
-
OGG
USB
-
WAV
USB
-
MP3
USB
-
WMA
USB
-
AAC
USB
使用者評論
