為美好生活 而創新

LG ThinQ產品旨在讓您生活更輕鬆，
並專注於所在乎的事物上。

了解更多

什麼讓LG ThinQ與眾不同？

  • 帶有方框的圖示代表一款應用程式。

    單一應用程式控制

    透過LG ThinQ應用程式，隨時隨地掌控您的所有
    LG ThinQ家電，無需下載其他任何應用程式。

  • 警示圖示代表自我管理。

    自我管理

    LG ThinQ應用程式透過推播和提醒，讓您隨時掌握家電狀態。

LG ThinQ核心

發展、連結和開放 — 智慧生活的三個核心原則。

發展 不斷發展
LG ThinQ產品採用AI技術，透過分析和學習您的生活方式、習慣和偏好改進功能。您使用LG ThinQ的次數越多，它就越能準確預測您的需求，提供隨時間推移而更符合需求的個人化體驗。
一個女人在吃均衡的早餐。
連結 連網生活
在瞬息萬變的世界中，保持連結比以往任何時候都更加重要。這就是LG ThinQ打造連網生活的初心。藉由智慧型生態系統和LG ThinQ應用程式的集中控制，您可以隨時隨地將家電保持連網狀態。
一個女人打開一台LG InstaView™ 敲敲看門中門冰箱。
開放 無限可能
LG ThinQ透過與合作夥伴平台（例如 Amazon Alexa和Google Assistant）整合，創造出新的可能性和更好的用戶體驗。
一個男人坐在地板上。
LG ThinQ DUALCOOL WiFi雙迴轉變頻空調。

LG ThinQ願景

"我們的目標是成為生活方式創新者，為真正智慧型的生活提供服務。"

I.P. Park

首席技術官，LG電子

"LG透過瞭解我們想要的生活方式並預測我們的需求，幫助我們進入AI驅動的未來。"

Andrew Ng

首席執行官，Landing AI

"我們對AI創新的願景，無論對本行業或是其他客戶，都意義重大。它鼓勵我們為未來提出更多大膽和創新的想法。"

I.P Park

首席技術官，LG電子

02 / 03

LG ThinQ以您為優先

LG ThinQ產品旨在讓您生活更輕鬆。

更多功能

LG ThinQ AI技術不斷發展和更新，您可以透過LG ThinQ應用程式做更多事情。

您是想遠端開關空調嗎？或是還是在回家之前，啟動家中的掃地機器人？透過
LG ThinQ應用程式，以上情境都能實現，讓您騰出時間處理更重要的事情。
ThinQ app應用程式介面。
LG ThinQ DUALCOOL WiFi雙迴轉變頻空調。
LG ThinQ冰箱圖示。
LG ThinQ AI電視圖示。
掌控
LG ThinQ家電

透過LG ThinQ應用程式，您可以輕鬆取得LG官方資訊。

LG ThinQ應用程式內的預防性維護通知和補救資訊，確保您能收到所有LG家電的最新訊息。此外，程式中的維護提示和整合商店，可滿足您購買配件和耗材需求，讓您享有完整的售後服務。
ThinQ app應用程式介面。
LG ThinQ通知圖示。 溫度很快就會降到冰點。請清除管道中多餘的水。
LG ThinQ DUALCOOL WiFi雙迴轉變頻空調。
LG ThinQ冰箱圖示。
LG ThinQ洗衣機圖示。
充分享受
LG ThinQ

LG ThinQ不斷提供家電和智慧生活相關的資訊和內容。

LG ThinQ提供的影片、文章和技巧，讓您的生活更加輕鬆美好。您使用此應用程式的次數越多，越能充分享受智慧生活。
電視螢幕顯示文字“歡迎回家，Lisa！”，這是LG ThinQ的一項智慧家電功能。 歡迎回家, Lisa!
您的LG ThinQ電視為您提供個人化的觀看體驗
適合所有人的一站式商店

在LG ThinQ應用程式放心選購。

LG ThinQ應用程式提供LG產品、配和件耗材等的購物管道，為您打造個人化的購物體驗。
LG ThinQ 變頻滾筒洗衣機。
液體洗滌劑。
LG ThinQ通知圖示。 該更換您的洗衣機濾網了。立即購買。
整合生態系統
LG ThinQ 為不斷發展的生態系統，合作夥伴從 Amazon Alexa 到 Google Assistant，產品和服務亦不斷增加，LG ThinQ 將滿足您的所有需求，讓智慧家電完美融入您的生活。
應用程式介面。