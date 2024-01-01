We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SUPER UHD (4K)電視
所有規格
面板
-
顯示器類型
LED
-
螢幕尺寸(型)
49
-
解析度
1920*1080
-
BLU 類型
Direct
廣播系統
-
類比接收器
Yes(NTSC)
-
數位接受器(地面廣播)
Yes (DVB-T)
視訊
-
影像處理晶片
Prime Mastering Engine
-
Dynamic Color 動態色彩
Yes
音訊
-
聲音輸出/揚聲器系統
10W / 2ch (32"": 6W / 2ch)
-
Dolby Digital 解碼
Yes
-
單音 / 立體聲 / 雙聲道 (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
音效系統
ULTRA Surround
-
清澈人聲
Clear Voice (DTV Only)
-
音效解碼
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3,HAAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
DVR(TIME MACHINE)
-
錄影
Yes(DTV Only)
-
時間平移 (外接硬碟)
Yes(DTV Only)
其他功能
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
語言 (選單)
繁體中文/ 英文
TV - 後方
-
RF 輸入 (天線/有線)
1組/1組
-
複合影音輸入 (AV In 端子)
1組(1組與色差共用)
-
色差輸入 (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1組(1組與複合影音輸入共用)
-
HDMI
1組
-
耳機輸出
1組
-
USB
1組(2.0)
配件
-
遙控器
一般遙控器
電源
-
適用電源 (電壓, 頻率)
110Vac 60Hz
規格
-
重量 1) SET (不含底座)
10.6
-
(kg) 2) (含底座)
10.9
-
尺寸 1) SET (不含底座)
1108 x 657 x 81.5
-
(mm) 2) (含底座)
1108 x 696 x208.7
-
壁掛孔距 (mm)
300 x 300