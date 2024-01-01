Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SUPER UHD (4K)電視

規格

評論

支援

LG SUPER UHD (4K)電視

79UH953T

LG SUPER UHD (4K)電視

LG SUPER UHD (4K)電視
所有規格

面板

  • 顯示器類型

    LED

  • 螢幕尺寸(型)

    49

  • 解析度

    1920*1080

  • BLU 類型

    Direct

廣播系統

  • 類比接收器

    Yes(NTSC)

  • 數位接受器(地面廣播)

    Yes (DVB-T)

視訊

  • 影像處理晶片

    Prime Mastering Engine

  • Dynamic Color 動態色彩

    Yes

音訊

  • 聲音輸出/揚聲器系統

    10W / 2ch (32"": 6W / 2ch)

  • Dolby Digital 解碼

    Yes

  • 單音 / 立體聲 / 雙聲道 (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • 音效系統

    ULTRA Surround

  • 清澈人聲

    Clear Voice (DTV Only)

  • 音效解碼

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3,HAAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM

DVR(TIME MACHINE)

  • 錄影

    Yes(DTV Only)

  • 時間平移 (外接硬碟)

    Yes(DTV Only)

其他功能

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • 語言 (選單)

    繁體中文/ 英文

TV - 後方

  • RF 輸入 (天線/有線)

    1組/1組

  • 複合影音輸入 (AV In 端子)

    1組(1組與色差共用)

  • 色差輸入 (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

    1組(1組與複合影音輸入共用)

  • HDMI

    1組

  • 耳機輸出

    1組

  • USB

    1組(2.0)

配件

  • 遙控器

    一般遙控器

電源

  • 適用電源 (電壓, 頻率)

    110Vac 60Hz

規格

  • 重量 1) SET (不含底座)

    10.6

  • (kg) 2) (含底座)

    10.9

  • 尺寸 1) SET (不含底座)

    1108 x 657 x 81.5

  • (mm) 2) (含底座)

    1108 x 696 x208.7

  • 壁掛孔距 (mm)

    300 x 300

