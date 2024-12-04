We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
BT5-2P
2024 QNED80 系列 Soundnbar 壁掛專用支架
適用於 LG QNED 的 Soundbar 支架
適配的智慧顯示器型號
2024 QNED80 系列 (86/75/65/55)
對應 Soundbar
S70TR/S95TR
規格
WOW Bracket 的兩個元件直立於米黃色背景中。寬度、高度及深度以箭頭標示和顯示。下列規格位於底部：寬度：231.3mm、高度：257.8mm、深度：120.5mm。
如何安裝
為你的 QNED 尋找合適的壁掛支架
LG WOW 支架適用於安裝壁掛 LG QNED 的 Soundbar 支架。使用 WOW 支架時，務必使用指定的壁掛支架。
LSW640B
相容的電視型號：86QNED80TTA
OLW480B
相容的電視型號：75QNED80TTA/65QNED80TTA/55QNED80TTA
所有規格
基本規格
-
尺寸 (W*H*D)
231.3 x 257.8 x 120.5 mm
-
重量
2.4kg
