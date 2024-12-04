Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
2024 QNED80 系列 Soundnbar 壁掛專用支架

功能

圖庫

規格

評論

哪裡購買

支援

2024 QNED80 系列 Soundnbar 壁掛專用支架

BT5-2P

2024 QNED80 系列 Soundnbar 壁掛專用支架

(0)
正視圖

適用於 LG QNED 的 Soundbar 支架

*圖片(或影片)內容僅供說明參考之用, 實際產品的樣式與部分顏色，可能依國家而有不同。

適配的智慧顯示器型號

2024 QNED80 系列 (86/75/65/55)

對應 Soundbar

S70TR/S95TR

規格

WOW Bracket 的兩個元件直立於米黃色背景中。寬度、高度及深度以箭頭標示和顯示。下列規格位於底部：寬度：231.3mm、高度：257.8mm、深度：120.5mm。

如何安裝

為你的 QNED 尋找合適的壁掛支架

LG WOW 支架適用於安裝壁掛 LG QNED 的 Soundbar 支架。使用 WOW 支架時，務必使用指定的壁掛支架。

LSW640B

相容的電視型號：86QNED80TTA

OLW480B

相容的電視型號：75QNED80TTA/65QNED80TTA/55QNED80TTA

列印

所有規格

基本規格

  • 尺寸 (W*H*D)

    231.3 x 257.8 x 120.5 mm

  • 重量

    2.4kg

使用者評論

哪裡購買

尋找附近的商店

為你推薦