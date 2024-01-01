Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
清潔機器人 - 溼拖版 (特定通路銷售)

規格

評論

支援

清潔機器人 - 溼拖版 (特定通路銷售)

VR65820LVWP

清潔機器人 - 溼拖版 (特定通路銷售)

(0)
列印

所有規格

基本規格

  • 顏色

    高貴金

  • 面板

    觸控式

  • 尺寸 (寬 x 長 x 高) (公分)

    34 x 34 x 8.9

  • 全機重量 (公斤)

    3

  • 電池

    鋰電池

  • 充電時間 (小時)

    3

  • 運作時間 (分鐘)

    100

  • 高效清潔 - 5*5M (分鐘)

    14

  • 主機電源 (W)

    15

  • 電池電源 (W)

    23

  • 音量 (IEC) (dB)

    60

  • 集塵盒容量 (L)

    0.6

  • HEPA 濾網

    HEPA 11

  • 特色功能

    溼拖功能(底部加裝出水裝置)

  • 導航模式

    Dual Eye系統2.0導覽系統

保固

  • 馬達

    10年

  • 全機

    2年

使用者評論

