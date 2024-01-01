We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
VR65860LVWP
清潔機器人-濕拖版
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
顏色
典雅紅
-
面板
觸控式
-
尺寸 (寬 x 長 x 高) (公分)
34 x 34 x 8.9
-
全機重量 (公斤)
3
-
電池
鋰電池
-
充電時間 (小時)
3
-
運作時間 (分鐘)
100
-
高效清潔 - 5*5M (分鐘)
14
-
主機電源 (W)
15
-
電池電源 (W)
23
-
音量 (IEC) (dB)
60
-
集塵盒容量 (L)
0.6
-
HEPA 濾網
HEPA 11
-
特色功能
溼拖功能(底部加裝出水裝置)
-
導航模式
Dual Eye系統2.0導覽系統
保固
-
馬達
10年
-
全機
2年
使用者評論
