BD620
LG 藍光播放機
(0)
所有規格
一般規格
-
產品類型
藍光播放機
可播放光碟
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+R/+RW(視訊模式)
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
AV 格式
-
1080P 升級
Yes
-
視訊 - AVCHD
Yes
-
視訊 - DivX
Yes
-
視訊 - DivX HD
Yes
-
視訊 - MPEG2
Yes
-
視訊 - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
視訊 - MKV
Yes
輸入/輸出
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
音訊輸出 - 音訊左/右
Yes
-
音訊輸入 - 可攜式輸入
Yes
-
視訊輸出 - 合成
Yes
-
視訊輸入 - 合成
Yes
-
HDMI - 輸出
Yes
配件
-
使用手冊
Yes
-
電池
Yes
-
保證卡
Yes
使用者評論
