LG 3D Wi-Fi 藍光播放機
所有規格
一般規格
-
產品類型
3D Wi-Fi 藍光播放機
可播放光碟
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
DVD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DVD+R/+RW
Yes
-
DVD-ROM
Yes
-
CD (Audio)
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
AV 格式
-
視訊 - AVCHD
Yes
-
視訊 - AVC Rec
Yes
-
視訊 - MPEG2 PS/TS
Yes
-
視訊 - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
視訊 - RMVB
Yes
-
視訊 - WMV
Yes
-
視訊 - M4V
Yes
-
視訊 - MKV
Yes
-
視訊 - Xvid
Yes
-
視訊 - 3GP
Yes
-
視訊 - FLV
Yes
-
視訊 - MOV
Yes
-
視訊 - VOB
Yes
-
視訊 - DAT
Yes
-
視訊 - TS
Yes
-
視訊 - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
-
音訊 - LPCM
Yes
-
音訊 - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
音訊 - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
音訊 - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
音訊 - DTS
Yes
-
音訊 - DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
音訊 - DTS2.0+Digital Out
Yes
-
音訊 - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
音訊 - MP3
Yes
-
音訊 - WMA
Yes
-
音訊 - AAC
Yes
-
音訊 - FLAC
Yes
-
Photo
JPEG/GIF/Animated GIF/PNG/MPO
輸入/輸出
-
音訊輸出 - 同軸
Yes
-
HDMI - 輸出
Yes
-
USB - 輸入
Yes
-
乙太網路 - RJ45
Yes
適用
-
USB 播放
Yes
-
外接式硬碟播放
Yes
智慧功能
-
私人模式
Yes
-
專屬搖控 app
Yes
-
將聲音傳輸到 LG Wi-Fi 音響
Yes
-
內建網路內容
Yes
網路功能 / NETCAST
-
DLNA
Yes
-
Wi-Fi 無線
內建
尺寸
-
主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
270 x 43 x 195
-
包裝盒 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
322 x 76 x 305
-
重量 (公斤)
0.87
-
產地
印尼