LG 3D Wi-Fi 藍光播放機

規格

評論

支援

LG 3D Wi-Fi 藍光播放機

BP550

LG 3D Wi-Fi 藍光播放機

(0)
列印

所有規格

一般規格

  • 產品類型

    3D Wi-Fi 藍光播放機

可播放光碟

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • DVD-R/-RW

    Yes

  • DVD+R/+RW

    Yes

  • DVD-ROM

    Yes

  • CD (Audio)

    Yes

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

  • DTS-CD

    Yes

AV 格式

  • 視訊 - AVCHD

    Yes

  • 視訊 - AVC Rec

    Yes

  • 視訊 - MPEG2 PS/TS

    Yes

  • 視訊 - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

  • 視訊 - RMVB

    Yes

  • 視訊 - WMV

    Yes

  • 視訊 - M4V

    Yes

  • 視訊 - MKV

    Yes

  • 視訊 - Xvid

    Yes

  • 視訊 - 3GP

    Yes

  • 視訊 - FLV

    Yes

  • 視訊 - MOV

    Yes

  • 視訊 - VOB

    Yes

  • 視訊 - DAT

    Yes

  • 視訊 - TS

    Yes

  • 視訊 - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Yes

  • 音訊 - LPCM

    Yes

  • 音訊 - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • 音訊 - Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • 音訊 - Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • 音訊 - DTS

    Yes

  • 音訊 - DTS-HD Master Audio

    Yes

  • 音訊 - DTS2.0+Digital Out

    Yes

  • 音訊 - MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • 音訊 - MP3

    Yes

  • 音訊 - WMA

    Yes

  • 音訊 - AAC

    Yes

  • 音訊 - FLAC

    Yes

  • Photo

    JPEG/GIF/Animated GIF/PNG/MPO

輸入/輸出

  • 音訊輸出 - 同軸

    Yes

  • HDMI - 輸出

    Yes

  • USB - 輸入

    Yes

  • 乙太網路 - RJ45

    Yes

適用

  • USB 播放

    Yes

  • 外接式硬碟播放

    Yes

智慧功能

  • 私人模式

    Yes

  • 專屬搖控 app

    Yes

  • 將聲音傳輸到 LG Wi-Fi 音響

    Yes

  • 內建網路內容

    Yes

網路功能 / NETCAST

  • DLNA

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi 無線

    內建

尺寸

  • 主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)

    270 x 43 x 195

  • 包裝盒 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)

    322 x 76 x 305

  • 重量 (公斤)

    0.87

  • 產地

    印尼

使用者評論

