DV522
LG DVD 播放機
(0)
所有規格
一般規格
-
產品類型
DVD 播放機
可播放光碟
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD-Audio
Yes
-
DVD-R/-RW (視訊模式)
Yes
-
DVD+R/+RW(視訊模式)
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
AV 格式
-
視訊 - DivX
Yes
輸入/輸出
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
視訊輸出 - 色差
Yes
-
視訊輸出 - 合成
Yes
適用
-
USB 錄製 (2x, 僅限 CD)
Yes
配件
-
使用手冊
Yes
-
電池
Yes
-
保證卡
Yes
尺寸
-
主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
360 x 35 x 200
使用者評論
