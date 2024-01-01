We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 3D Smart 網路讀霸藍光家庭劇院
所有規格
ㄧ般規格
產品類型
3D 藍光家庭劇院
輸入 / 輸出
音訊輸入 - 可攜式輸入 Portable In
φ3.5mm
音訊輸入 - 光纖
Yes
HDMI - 輸出
1組
HDMI - 輸入
2組
USB 輸入
2.0
外接式硬碟播放
FAT / NTFS
收音機天線
FM
iPod - 輸入
外接直上底座
iPod - 播放
音訊 / 視訊
功能
DLNA
Yes
SIMPLINK
Yes
USB 錄製
2x, 僅限 CD
音訊 CD 擷取
Yes
喇叭等級調整
Yes
重低音等級音量
Yes
BD 規格 1.1 - 多重畫面
Yes
BD 規格 2.0 - 網路 / BD Live
Yes
線上服務 - UGC
Yes
線上服務 - 相片
Yes
線上服務 - 天氣
Yes
影像功能
1080p 升級
Yes
音訊效能
聲道
7.1ch
輸出功率 - 總計 (W)
1125W
輸出功率 - 前端 (W) L / R
135W x 2
輸出功率 - 中央 (W)
135W
輸出功率 - 環繞 (W) L / R
135W x 2
輸出功率 - 重低音 (W)
180W x 2
音訊模式
VSM Plus
Yes
網路
乙太網 RJ45
Yes
無線區域網路 - 內建類型
Yes
CIFS
Yes
收音機
頻帶
FM
預設電台
50個
-
Yes
可播放光碟類型
BD-ROM
Yes
BD-R
Yes
BD-RE
Yes
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
DVD-R
Yes
DVD-RW
視訊模式 / VR 模式
DVD+R
Yes
DVD+RW
Yes
CD-AUDIO
Yes
-
Yes
可播放檔案格式
視訊 - AVCHD
Yes
視訊 - DivX
Yes
視訊 - DivX HD
Yes
視訊 - MKV
Yes
視訊 - MPEG2
Yes
視訊 - MPEG4
Yes
視訊 - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
配件
保證卡
Yes
使用手冊
Yes
電池
Yes
HDMI 纜線
Yes
FM 天線
Yes
尺寸
主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
444 x 61 x 289
前端喇叭 (公釐)
306 x 1390 x 306
中央喇叭 (公釐)
418 x 122 x 104
後端喇叭 (公釐)
306 x 1390 x 306
重低音喇叭 (公釐)
215 x 397 x 373