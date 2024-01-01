We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WD-13NEW
6MotionDD變頻滾筒洗衣機 炫麗白 / 13公斤洗衣容量
(0)
所有規格
COMMON SPEC
-
洗衣機類型
6 motion滾筒式
容量
-
洗衣容量(公斤)
13
一般功能
-
色彩
炫麗白
-
電壓(V)
110
-
頻率(Hz)
60
-
可變轉速(PPM)
Yes
-
筒槽材質
一體成型不銹鋼抗菌洗衣內槽
顯示器
-
顯示器類型
LED
-
時間延遲(小時)
Yes
-
門鎖指示
Yes
-
運轉時間指示燈
Yes
-
錯誤訊息指示/警示
Yes
-
兒童安全鎖設計
Yes
特殊功能
-
馬達類型
直驅變頻(DD)
-
Smart自我診斷
Yes
-
智慧洗衣系統
Yes
-
泡沫偵測與清除設計
Yes
-
溫度選擇
Yes
-
偏載自動偵測
Yes
洗衣行程
-
標準
Yes
-
強力標準
Yes
-
柔洗/羊毛
Yes
-
快洗
Yes
-
清洗+脫水
Yes
-
冷水節能
Yes
-
高溫去污
Yes
-
護色洗衣
Yes
-
嬰兒衣物
Yes
-
運動衣物
Yes
-
大型衣物
Yes
-
靜音
Yes
尺寸(寬 X 高 X 深)
-
機體(公釐)
635x925x740
