We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
E523CW
WiFi Styler 蒸氣電子衣櫥 墨石灰
(0)
所有規格
材質和飾面
-
門的顏色
墨石灰
-
機身顏色
墨石灰
容量
-
容量
衣物x3、絨毛玩偶、寢具等
行程
-
溫和烘乾 - 除濕
No
-
溫和烘乾 - 標準
Yes
-
溫和烘乾 - 雨天/霧氣
Yes
-
溫和烘乾 - 定時烘乾
Yes
-
清新除臭 - 強力
Yes
-
清新除臭 - 輕微
Yes
-
清新除臭 - 標準
Yes
-
殺菌 - 寢具
Yes
-
殺菌 - 精緻衣物
Yes
-
殺菌 - 強力殺菌
Yes
-
殺菌 - 幼兒用品
Yes
-
殺菌 - 標準
Yes
-
特殊護理 - 運動衣物
Yes
-
特殊護理 - 西裝/大衣
Yes
-
特殊護理 - 羊毛/針織
Yes
控制和顯示螢幕
-
控制面板
觸控式
功能
-
除濕
No
-
行程結束提醒
No
-
滿水指示器
No
-
內部燈
No
-
移動衣架
No
-
缺水提醒
No
-
平整褲裝功能
Yes
-
可換開門方向
Yes
-
蒸氣護理技術
Yes
尺寸與重量
-
產品尺寸 (WxHxD mm)
445 x 1850 x 585
-
重量 (kg)
80
其他選項
-
預約開始
No
-
夜間呵護
No
-
兒童安全鎖
Yes
智慧科技
-
智慧診斷
Yes
-
下載行程
No
-
能源監控
No
-
遠端遙控和行程監控
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
選項/配件
-
褲架（數量）
無
-
衣架（數量）
2個
-
層架（數量）
需另購
使用者評論
為你推薦
類似產品