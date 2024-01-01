Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
WiFi Styler 蒸氣電子衣櫥 墨石灰

規格

評論

支援

WiFi Styler 蒸氣電子衣櫥 墨石灰

E523CW

WiFi Styler 蒸氣電子衣櫥 墨石灰

(0)
列印

所有規格

材質和飾面

  • 門的顏色

    墨石灰

  • 機身顏色

    墨石灰

容量

  • 容量

    衣物x3、絨毛玩偶、寢具等

行程

  • 溫和烘乾 - 除濕

    No

  • 溫和烘乾 - 標準

    Yes

  • 溫和烘乾 - 雨天/霧氣

    Yes

  • 溫和烘乾 - 定時烘乾

    Yes

  • 清新除臭 - 強力

    Yes

  • 清新除臭 - 輕微

    Yes

  • 清新除臭 - 標準

    Yes

  • 殺菌 - 寢具

    Yes

  • 殺菌 - 精緻衣物

    Yes

  • 殺菌 - 強力殺菌

    Yes

  • 殺菌 - 幼兒用品

    Yes

  • 殺菌 - 標準

    Yes

  • 特殊護理 - 運動衣物

    Yes

  • 特殊護理 - 西裝/大衣

    Yes

  • 特殊護理 - 羊毛/針織

    Yes

控制和顯示螢幕

  • 控制面板

    觸控式

功能

  • 除濕

    No

  • 行程結束提醒

    No

  • 滿水指示器

    No

  • 內部燈

    No

  • 移動衣架

    No

  • 缺水提醒

    No

  • 平整褲裝功能

    Yes

  • 可換開門方向

    Yes

  • 蒸氣護理技術

    Yes

尺寸與重量

  • 產品尺寸 (WxHxD mm)

    445 x 1850 x 585

  • 重量 (kg)

    80

其他選項

  • 預約開始

    No

  • 夜間呵護

    No

  • 兒童安全鎖

    Yes

智慧科技

  • 智慧診斷

    Yes

  • 下載行程

    No

  • 能源監控

    No

  • 遠端遙控和行程監控

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

選項/配件

  • 褲架（數量）

  • 衣架（數量）

    2個

  • 層架（數量）

    需另購

使用者評論

