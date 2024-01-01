We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TW18WPT.250HW
LG TWINWash™ 雙能洗 (蒸洗脫)｜18公斤+2.5公斤洗衣容量
(0)
所有規格
COMMON SPEC
-
洗衣機類型
滾筒：6 motion 滾筒式、Miniwash：3 motion 直立式
-
建議搭配MiniWash
WT-D250HW
容量
-
洗衣容量(公斤)
滾筒：18、Miniwash：2.5
一般功能
-
色彩
滾筒：冰磁白、Miniwash：冰磁白
-
電壓(V)
110
-
頻率(Hz)
60
-
可變轉速(PPM)
Yes
-
筒槽材質
一體成型不鏽鋼抗菌洗衣內槽
特殊功能
-
馬達類型
直驅變頻(DD)
-
偏載自動偵測
Yes
-
預約定時洗衣行程設計
Yes
-
Smart自我診斷
Yes
-
人工智慧洗衣系統
Yes
-
WiFi遠控功能
Yes
洗衣行程
-
棉麻衣物
Yes
-
大量衣物
Yes
-
多材質混洗
Yes
-
人造纖維
Yes
-
大件衣物
Yes
-
過敏防護
Yes
-
清新
Yes
-
運動衣物
Yes
-
柔洗
Yes
-
強洗
Yes
-
快速洗30
Yes
-
雲端客製
Yes
-
少量標準
Yes
-
內衣
Yes
-
少量高溫洗
Yes
-
嬰兒衣物
Yes
其他功能
-
兒童安全鎖
Yes
尺寸
-
機體 (寬 x 高 x 深)
堆疊尺寸：700 x 1350 x 800 mm
保固
-
變頻馬達
10年
*保固內容含馬達線圈與馬達磁盤，不含筒槽軸心。
-
主機板
3年
-
全機
1年
使用者評論
