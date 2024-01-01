We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WT-D135SG
6 Motion DD直驅變頻 直立式洗衣機 精緻銀 / 13公斤洗衣容量
(0)
所有規格
COMMON SPEC
-
洗衣機類型
6 motion直立式
容量
-
洗衣容量(公斤)
13
一般功能
-
色彩
典雅銀
-
電壓(V)
110
-
頻率(Hz)
60
-
可變轉速(PPM)
Yes
-
筒槽材質
一體成型不銹鋼抗菌洗衣內槽 (筒槽+底盤)
顯示器
-
顯示器類型
LED
-
時間延遲(小時)
Yes
-
門鎖指示
Yes
-
運轉時間指示燈
Yes
-
錯誤訊息指示/警示
Yes
特殊功能
-
馬達類型
直驅變頻(DD)
-
緩降式上蓋
Yes
-
Smart觸控面板
Yes
-
Smart自我診斷
Yes
-
洗清噴射水流
Yes
-
門框
全景式無邊框設計
洗衣行程
-
標準
Yes
-
柔洗
Yes
-
快洗
Yes
-
記憶行程
Yes
-
經濟節能洗
Yes
-
智慧洗清
Yes
-
毛巾
Yes
-
運動衣物
Yes
-
大型衣物
Yes
-
筒槽清潔
Yes
其他排程
-
兒童安全鎖
Yes
尺寸(寬 X 高 X 深)
-
機體(公釐)
590 x 990 x 606
使用者評論
