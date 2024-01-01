WiFi第3代DD直立式變頻洗衣機 精緻銀/17公斤洗衣容量

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
最大洗衣容量 (kg)
17公斤
最大乾衣容量 (kg)
632 x 1020 x 670 mm
產品尺寸 (寬x高x深mm)
TurboWash3D™勁速洗直立式
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes

所有規格

COMMON SPEC

  • 洗衣機類型

    TurboWash3D™勁速洗直立式

容量

  • 洗衣容量(公斤)

    17

一般功能

  • 色彩

    精緻銀

  • 電壓(V)

    110

  • 頻率(Hz)

    60

  • 可變轉速(PPM)

    Yes

  • 6 Motion 媽媽手洗

    Yes

  • 全不銹鋼筒槽

    Yes

  • 超大不銹鋼濾網

    Yes

  • 洗清噴射水流

    Yes

  • 上蓋

    鑽石黑全景式玻璃

  • 面板

    LED 觸控面板

  • 門鎖 / 兒童安全鎖

    Yes

特殊功能

  • 馬達類型

    直驅變頻(DD)

  • TurboWash3D™

    Yes

  • 全自動筒槽清潔

    Yes

  • LG SmartThinQ™(遠控、行程下載、智慧診斷等)

    Yes

  • 緩降式上蓋

    Yes

  • WiFi遠控功能

    Yes

洗衣行程

  • 標準

    Yes

  • 智慧洗清

    Yes

  • 快洗

    Yes

  • 毛巾

    Yes

  • 預洗+洗衣

    Yes

  • 大型衣物

    Yes

  • 柔洗

    Yes

  • 運動衣物

    Yes

  • 筒槽殺菌

    Yes

  • 雲端客製

    Yes

尺寸

  • 機體 (寬 x 高 x 深)

    632 x 1020 x 670mm

保固

  • 變頻馬達

    10年

  • 主機板

    3年

  • 全機

    1年

