WT-D182HVG
6MotionDD直立式變頻洗衣機 不銹鋼銀 / 18公斤洗衣容量
(0)
所有規格
COMMON SPEC
-
洗衣機類型
6 motion直立式
容量
-
洗衣容量(公斤)
18
一般功能
-
色彩
典雅銀
-
電壓(V)
110
-
頻率(Hz)
60
-
可變轉速(PPM)
Yes
-
筒槽材質
一體成型不鏽鋼抗菌洗衣內槽
顯示器
-
顯示器類型
LED
-
時間延遲(小時)
Yes
-
運轉時間指示燈
Yes
-
錯誤訊息指示/警示
Yes
特殊功能
-
馬達類型
直驅變頻(DD)
-
氣壓式上蓋
Yes
-
Smart自我診斷
Yes
-
Smart自動過濾系統
Yes
-
洗清噴射水流
Yes
-
i-sensor智慧節能洗淨
Yes
-
加熱衛生洗
Yes
洗衣行程
-
標準行程
Yes
-
強力標準
Yes
-
柔洗
Yes
-
快洗
Yes
-
記憶行程
Yes
-
經濟節能洗
Yes
-
聰明洗淨
Yes
-
高溫去污
Yes
-
冷風乾燥
Yes
-
毛巾
Yes
-
運動衣物
Yes
-
大型衣物
Yes
-
洗衣槽清潔
Yes
其他排程
-
兒童安全鎖
Yes
尺寸(寬 X 高 X 深)
-
機體(公釐)
686x1085x721
使用者評論
