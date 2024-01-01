We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WT-SD119HSG
WiFi第3代DD直立式變頻洗衣機(極窄版) 不鏽鋼銀/11公斤洗衣容量
(0)
摘要
所有規格
COMMON SPEC
-
洗衣機類型
TurboWash3D™勁速洗直立式
容量
-
洗衣容量(公斤)
11
一般功能
-
色彩
不鏽鋼銀
-
電壓(V)
110
-
頻率(Hz)
60
-
可變轉速(PPM)
Yes
-
6 Motion 媽媽手洗
Yes
-
全不銹鋼筒槽
Yes
-
洗清噴射水流
Yes
-
上蓋
鑽石黑全景式玻璃
-
面板
LED 觸控面板
-
門鎖 / 兒童安全鎖
Yes
特殊功能
-
馬達類型
直驅變頻(DD)
-
TurboWash3D™
Yes
-
全自動筒槽清潔
Yes
-
LG SmartThinQ™(遠控、行程下載、智慧診斷等)
Yes
-
緩降式上蓋
Yes
-
WiFi遠控功能
Yes
洗衣行程
-
標準
Yes
-
智慧洗清
Yes
-
快洗
Yes
-
毛巾
Yes
-
預洗+洗衣
Yes
-
大型衣物
Yes
-
柔洗
Yes
-
運動衣物
Yes
-
筒槽殺菌
Yes
-
雲端客製
Yes
尺寸
-
機體 (寬 x 高 x 深)
540 x 945 x 540mm
保固
-
變頻馬達
10年
-
主機板
3年
-
全機
1年
使用者評論
