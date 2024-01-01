Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
6MOTION DD直立式變頻洗衣機 不銹鋼銀 / 19公斤洗衣容量

規格

評論

支援

6MOTION DD直立式變頻洗衣機 不銹鋼銀 / 19公斤洗衣容量

WT-SD196HVG

6MOTION DD直立式變頻洗衣機 不銹鋼銀 / 19公斤洗衣容量

(0)
列印

所有規格

COMMON SPEC

  • 洗衣機類型

    6 motion直立式

容量

  • 洗衣容量(公斤)

    19

一般功能

  • 色彩

    不銹鋼銀

  • 電壓(V)

    110

  • 頻率(Hz)

    60

  • 可變轉速(PPM)

    Yes

  • 6 Motion 媽媽手洗

    Yes

  • 蒸氣洗衣

    Yes

  • 全不銹鋼筒槽

    Yes

  • 超大不銹鋼濾網

    Yes

  • 洗清噴射水流

    Yes

  • 雲端客製洗衣行程

    Yes

  • Smart 自我診斷

    Yes

  • 上蓋

    鑽石黑全景式玻璃

  • 面板

    LED 觸控面板

  • 門鎖 / 兒童安全鎖

    Yes

尺寸

  • (寬 x 深 x 高mm)

    686 x 721 x 1020

保固

  • 馬達

    10年

洗衣行程

  • 標準

    Yes

  • 預洗+洗衣

    Yes

  • 強力標準

    Yes

  • 過敏防護

    Yes

  • 智慧洗清

    Yes

  • 快洗

    Yes

  • 快速筒槽清潔

    Yes

  • 運動衣物

    Yes

  • 大型衣物

    Yes

  • 柔洗

    Yes

  • 筒槽殺菌

    Yes

  • 雲端客制

    Yes

使用者評論

