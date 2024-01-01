We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WT-SD196HVG
6MOTION DD直立式變頻洗衣機 不銹鋼銀 / 19公斤洗衣容量
(0)
所有規格
COMMON SPEC
-
洗衣機類型
6 motion直立式
容量
-
洗衣容量(公斤)
19
一般功能
-
色彩
不銹鋼銀
-
電壓(V)
110
-
頻率(Hz)
60
-
可變轉速(PPM)
Yes
-
6 Motion 媽媽手洗
Yes
-
蒸氣洗衣
Yes
-
全不銹鋼筒槽
Yes
-
超大不銹鋼濾網
Yes
-
洗清噴射水流
Yes
-
雲端客製洗衣行程
Yes
-
Smart 自我診斷
Yes
-
上蓋
鑽石黑全景式玻璃
-
面板
LED 觸控面板
-
門鎖 / 兒童安全鎖
Yes
尺寸
-
(寬 x 深 x 高mm)
686 x 721 x 1020
保固
-
馬達
10年
洗衣行程
-
標準
Yes
-
預洗+洗衣
Yes
-
強力標準
Yes
-
過敏防護
Yes
-
智慧洗清
Yes
-
快洗
Yes
-
快速筒槽清潔
Yes
-
運動衣物
Yes
-
大型衣物
Yes
-
柔洗
Yes
-
筒槽殺菌
Yes
-
雲端客制
Yes
使用者評論
為你推薦
類似產品