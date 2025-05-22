SYDNEY, 23 MAY 2025 – LG Electronics Business Solutions (LG) successfully concluded its participation in the Food & Hospitality Week, held at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre this week, showcasing its latest innovations in digital signage and business cloud solutions.

LG demonstrated how its technology is driving digital transformation across the Quick-Service Restaurant, Drive-Thru, Retail, Hotel, and Aged Care sectors, drawing interest and engagement from attendees.

The event provided a valuable platform for LG to connect with industry leaders, demonstrate its next generation display technology and integrated cloud solutions, and highlight how these innovations can streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and boost efficiency.

Chris Wilson, General Manager, Information Displays – Media Solutions at LG Electronics ANZ, commented:

"LG is committed to customer-centric innovation, providing solutions that directly address the evolving needs of the food and hospitality industries. We are thrilled with the positive response to our innovative displays, kiosks, and cloud-based software, and the opportunity to demonstrate how they can help businesses optimise their operations and deliver exceptional customer experiences.”

LG's booth featured a Quick-Service Restaurant ‘Café’ themed experience, simulating a real café environment to show the power of dynamic digital menu boards using LG UHD Displays (49UH5H) to deliver real-time updates and promotions. A standout was the LG 27KC3PK-M Self-Ordering Kiosk, a 27-inch touchscreen solution that allows customers to place orders independently, streamlining the ordering process. Visitors also had the opportunity to explore the SuperSign Cloud CMS solution, demonstrating how small business owners can easily manage menus, pricing, and promotions remotely.

Additionally, LG showcased its Drive-Thru & Outdoor Solutions (49XE3P-B), a high-performance outdoor display engineered for brightness and durability. The world’s first UL-Verified Anti-Discoloration Display features ultra-high brightness of 3,500 nits, rugged design with IP56 rating and IK10-rated tempered glass. It also features a wide operating range of minus 30°C to 50°C, and smart energy management, while the certification prevents issues like yellowing and black circles that’s common in outdoor signage.

Beyond display solutions, LG also showcased its Business Cloud platform, demonstrating the capabilities of SuperSign Cloud, a robust content management system for scheduling and displaying content across multiple screens remotely. The LG Business Cloud improves user convenience and operational efficiency, offering a one-stop solution for businesses to buy solutions from an online marketplace and seamlessly manage licenses. This cloud-based solution is applicable for a variety of business verticals, enabling real-time content management, data analytics, and remote monitoring of multiple displays, helping businesses achieve and maintain a competitive edge. The demonstration also included DOOH Ads, LG’s digital out-of-home advertising platform with AI-powered customer demographic targeting, ConnectedCare, a cloud-based remote monitoring solution for display status and energy optimisation, and Pro:Centric Cloud, a hotel management system designed to enhance the guest experience.

Finally, LG's partnership with Fleetmark, a leader in brand solutions, provided attendees with live demonstrations of complete, working solutions that combined LG hardware and software. These demonstrations highlighted the power of integration in real-world business applications, emphasising how LG technology works seamlessly with partner solutions to drive efficiency and customer engagement.

Karl David, CEO at Fleetmark Group commented:

"The Food & Hospitality Week was a fantastic opportunity for Fleetmark to showcase our integrated solutions with LG. We believe that these partnerships are essential for driving innovation and delivering real value to the food and hospitality industries, helping them to enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and deliver a return on investment."

For more information about LG’s innovative solutions for the food and hospitality sector, visit: www.LG.com/b2b.