Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG OLED X STEVEN HARRINGTON AT FRIEZE NY: WHERE VIBRANT POP ART MEETS THE TRANSPARENT OLED TV

HOME ENTERTAINMENT 05/07/2025
Print

Experience a captivating fusion of art and technology as Steven Harrington's whimsical pop art comes to life on LG’s most advanced TVs for 2025

 

SYDNEY May 8, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is partnering with iconic psychedelic pop artist and LA 2028 Olympics logo designer Steven Harrington at Frieze New York 2025 for the “Steven Harrington X LG OLED: Stop to Smell the Flowers” exhibition, showcasing the artist’s vivid artwork on LG’s latest and most premium OLED TVs. This collaboration highlights the visual excellence and vibrant colours of LG’s newest OLED lineup, including the transparent LG SIGNATURE OLED T – bringing the kinetic energy of Harrington’s California-inspired work to life for an immersive digital art experience. 

 

Known for his vibrant and immersive psychedelic pop art, Harrington joins forces with LG to demonstrate the strengths of OLED technology, including perfect blacks and vivid colours.* Harrington chose LG OLED as his digital canvas, citing the display’s ability to faithfully capture his artistic vision through exceptional colour reproduction and design innovation. Together, they have created a whimsical exhibition at Frieze, highlighting the unique qualities of both the artist’s work and LG technology.

 

Visitors to the exhibition will meet Mello, one of Harrington’s signature characters who embodies the joy of everyday moments and creativity – brought to life on the advanced LG SIGNATURE OLED T transparent TV. Mello playfully waves to the audience against an opaque floral backdrop. As he invites the audience to come closer, the flowers fall away, revealing a transparent screen where they can step behind to take a picture with Mello. This dynamic transition between opaque and transparent screens offers a surreal, AR-like experience for exhibition-goers.

 

Set against a muted black and grey background, LG OLED screens amplify the brilliance of Harrington’s vibrant imagery. The exhibition features the new LG OLED evo M5 and G5 models, along with the LG StanbyME 2 TVs – all displaying Harrington’s colourful works, with Mello seamlessly moving in and out of the screens. The M5 highlights its wireless capabilities for a clutter-free setup, while the G5 boasts its exceptional self-lit technology for stunning visuals with deep blacks. The soon-to-be-launched StanbyME 2 is one of the most versatile portable lifestyle TVs, adaptable for various settings – whether wall-mounted, propped up or placed on a stand.

 

“This collaboration has opened up new avenues in my art as I got to be one of the first artists to work with the LG OLED transparent TV,” said Harrington.

 

“LG’s OLED TV is the ultimate digital canvas, delivering rich blacks and maximising depth and realism with precise colour expression,” said Kate Oh, vice president of experiential marketing at LG Electronics. “We are excited to collaborate with bold artists like Steven Harrington, whose unique style aligns perfectly with LG OLED’s mission to inspire art and connect people through innovative digital experiences.”

 

Visitors to Frieze New York 2025 can experience LG’s latest OLED TVs and Harrington’s artwork from May 7 to 11 at The Shed.

 

Recognised by artists worldwide as the ultimate digital canvas, LG OLED continues to merge innovative technology with contemporary art through various cultural initiatives. The Frieze NY exhibition marks the first showcase of the SIGNATURE OLED T since its US launch last December. This premium display offers stunning visuals with clarity and seamlessly integrates into any environment. Following Frieze, LG will partner with Italian design brand Kartell to display the SIGNATURE OLED T at Kartell’s New York flagship store – building on their successful partnership at CES 2025, where LG’s transparent TV was paired with Kartell’s iconic transparent furniture. Additionally, LG will work with Ayoung Kim, trailblazing digital artist and the third recipient of the LG Guggenheim Award, for an upcoming exhibition at the Guggenheim Museum.

 

Visit the lgoledart.com to explore a world of artistic brilliance and discover more inspiring collaborations with LG OLED ART and find imagery HERE.

 

*Verified by UL Solutions for “Perfect Black” and “Perfect Colour” and certified by Intertek for 100 percent colour fidelity.

 

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 