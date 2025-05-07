SYDNEY May 8, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is partnering with iconic psychedelic pop artist and LA 2028 Olympics logo designer Steven Harrington at Frieze New York 2025 for the “Steven Harrington X LG OLED: Stop to Smell the Flowers” exhibition, showcasing the artist’s vivid artwork on LG’s latest and most premium OLED TVs. This collaboration highlights the visual excellence and vibrant colours of LG’s newest OLED lineup, including the transparent LG SIGNATURE OLED T – bringing the kinetic energy of Harrington’s California-inspired work to life for an immersive digital art experience.

Known for his vibrant and immersive psychedelic pop art, Harrington joins forces with LG to demonstrate the strengths of OLED technology, including perfect blacks and vivid colours.* Harrington chose LG OLED as his digital canvas, citing the display’s ability to faithfully capture his artistic vision through exceptional colour reproduction and design innovation. Together, they have created a whimsical exhibition at Frieze, highlighting the unique qualities of both the artist’s work and LG technology.

Visitors to the exhibition will meet Mello, one of Harrington’s signature characters who embodies the joy of everyday moments and creativity – brought to life on the advanced LG SIGNATURE OLED T transparent TV. Mello playfully waves to the audience against an opaque floral backdrop. As he invites the audience to come closer, the flowers fall away, revealing a transparent screen where they can step behind to take a picture with Mello. This dynamic transition between opaque and transparent screens offers a surreal, AR-like experience for exhibition-goers.

Set against a muted black and grey background, LG OLED screens amplify the brilliance of Harrington’s vibrant imagery. The exhibition features the new LG OLED evo M5 and G5 models, along with the LG StanbyME 2 TVs – all displaying Harrington’s colourful works, with Mello seamlessly moving in and out of the screens. The M5 highlights its wireless capabilities for a clutter-free setup, while the G5 boasts its exceptional self-lit technology for stunning visuals with deep blacks. The soon-to-be-launched StanbyME 2 is one of the most versatile portable lifestyle TVs, adaptable for various settings – whether wall-mounted, propped up or placed on a stand.

“This collaboration has opened up new avenues in my art as I got to be one of the first artists to work with the LG OLED transparent TV,” said Harrington.

“LG’s OLED TV is the ultimate digital canvas, delivering rich blacks and maximising depth and realism with precise colour expression,” said Kate Oh, vice president of experiential marketing at LG Electronics. “We are excited to collaborate with bold artists like Steven Harrington, whose unique style aligns perfectly with LG OLED’s mission to inspire art and connect people through innovative digital experiences.”

Visitors to Frieze New York 2025 can experience LG’s latest OLED TVs and Harrington’s artwork from May 7 to 11 at The Shed.

Recognised by artists worldwide as the ultimate digital canvas, LG OLED continues to merge innovative technology with contemporary art through various cultural initiatives. The Frieze NY exhibition marks the first showcase of the SIGNATURE OLED T since its US launch last December. This premium display offers stunning visuals with clarity and seamlessly integrates into any environment. Following Frieze, LG will partner with Italian design brand Kartell to display the SIGNATURE OLED T at Kartell’s New York flagship store – building on their successful partnership at CES 2025, where LG’s transparent TV was paired with Kartell’s iconic transparent furniture. Additionally, LG will work with Ayoung Kim, trailblazing digital artist and the third recipient of the LG Guggenheim Award, for an upcoming exhibition at the Guggenheim Museum.

Visit the lgoledart.com to explore a world of artistic brilliance and discover more inspiring collaborations with LG OLED ART and find imagery HERE.