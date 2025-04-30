Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG and MasterChef Australia cook up a partnership to inspire culinary confidence in Australian homes

HOME & APPLIANCE 04/30/2025
Print

LG joins forces with Australia's beloved cooking show and its newest star to showcase how innovative appliances unlock creativity and enjoyment in the kitchen

 

Sydney, 1 May – LG Electronics Australia has announced its partnership with the highly anticipated new season of MasterChef Australia, kicking off this week on Network 10.

The collaboration, identified and developed by Hearts & Science’s content and partnerships division aims to inspire Australians, from beginners to seasoned home chefs, by showcasing how LG’s innovative appliances make home cooking easier and more enjoyable with smart features that support ease and enjoyment in the kitchen.

As one of Australia's most beloved television programs since its debut in 2009, MasterChef Australia has ignited a national passion for cooking, inspiring countless Australians to embrace their culinary creativity. LG recognises this vibrant culinary landscape and is partnering with the show to showcase how innovative kitchen appliances and features like its signature InstaView™ technology, can empower home cooks to elevate everyday cooking.

The partnership between LG and MasterChef Australia brings together two brands with a shared passion for inspiring culinary creativity and elevating the home cooking experience. Like MasterChef, LG believes in making cooking more accessible and enjoyable for everyone and sees user-centric innovation as a powerful tool to create a better life for all, particularly in the kitchen. By showcasing its innovative appliances throughout the latest season of MasterChef, the collaboration aims to demonstrate how technology can spark culinary confidence and joy, transforming the kitchen into a space of creativity and making every cooking experience rewarding. This encourages Australians to embrace their culinary passions with a spirit of brave optimism, powered by innovative technology that helps bring their creativity to life.

The partnership strategy combines in-program integration of LG products with engaging talent-led content. Viewers can look forward to seeing LG fridges throughout the kitchen and pantry, and will be cooking with the recently launched LG oven range. The LG InstaView ™ Full Steam Oven, a hero product of the season, features 6-in-1 Pro Cooking modes and InstaView™ technology, helping deliver next-level home cooking with ease, and monitor cooking progress with a simple knock on the glass.

Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager for Home Appliances at LG Electronics Australia, commented on the partnership. “At LG, we're committed to delivering innovative kitchen technology that unlocks a better life by fostering meaningful connections and culinary joy in the heart of the home. MasterChef Australia has played a significant role in fostering a nation of confident home cooks, making this partnership a natural fit. Both LG and MasterChef are committed to culinary excellence and inspiring creativity in the kitchen. By teaming up with the show, we hope to further inspire consumers to create restaurant-quality meals at home by unlocking new levels of confidence and creativity in the kitchen.”

LG has also collaborated with MasterChef Australia 2024 winner and alum Nat Thaipun as the face of the national campaign and partnership, who will appear in a series of TVCs showcasing how LG appliances help you ‘master’ both your kitchen and laundry. Nat will also create a digital recipe series, improvising bespoke recipes using LG cooking appliances, with surprise ingredients hidden inside the LG InstaView ™ fridge.

"I'm incredibly excited to be partnering with LG and MasterChef Australia," says Nat Thaipun, winner of MasterChef Australia 2024. "My own journey with cooking has always been about making delicious food accessible and enjoyable for everyone, regardless of their skill level. LG’s vision is for appliances that make cooking simpler and more fun and that inspire creativity in the kitchen, which is something I also care about. MasterChef gets people excited to try new things in the kitchen, and LG gives them the tools to bring those ideas to life. Together, they make it less intimidating to try something new and more fun when it all comes together.”

Hayley Pyper, Head of Content and Partnerships at Hearts & Science said: “Partnering LG with MasterChef Australia is so much more than partnering with a program. By unlocking a full ecosystem of IP and integrated asset, it allows LG to bring the ‘heart’ to their category, connect emotionally with consumers and importantly, cut-through in decision-making at shelf”

