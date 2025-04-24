LG BRINGS XBOX CLOUD GAMING (BETA) EXPERIENCE DIRECTLY TO LG SMART TV SCREENS

SYDNEY – 24 April 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) has announced the arrival of the highly anticipated Xbox app on compatible LG Smart TVs1 this week, allowing users to stream Xbox games on the big screen at home. LG Smart TV owners in 26 countries2 are now able to play the latest indie hit to the biggest titles directly through the Xbox app on their LG Smart TVs.

Conveniently accessible from the Gaming Portal3 and the LG Apps, the Xbox app enables LG TV owners to jump straight into gameplay from day one with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate4, launching hundreds of titles from Activision, Bethesda, Blizzard, Mojang, Xbox Game Studios, and more - with just a compatible controller. The Xbox app is available on LG Smart TVs and select smart monitors running the latest webOS 24 and newer versions1, and it will soon be available on StanbyME screens.

With an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership4, users can explore a dynamic lineup of games, from action-packed titles like Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 to popular titles like Avowed, South of Midnight or eagerly awaited upcoming releases like Towerborne. Game Pass Ultimate members can also conveniently stream a select catalogue of games they already own, such as NBA 2K25 and Hogwarts Legacy, adding even greater flexibility to their gaming experience.

LG continues to deliver the ultimate home entertainment experience with its innovative TVs including its built-in platform, webOS. Through its partnership with Xbox and the launch of the Xbox app, LG elevates gaming with the advanced picture and sound quality of OLED TVs and the vivid action of the latest QNED TVs, including smooth gameplay upscaled to 4K5 for lifelike visuals, while offering a convenient interface on LG Smart TVs to enjoy a vast library of games with cloud gaming.