SEOUL, May 28, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) has officially launched the LG Smart Monitor Swing (model 32U889SA), the latest addition to its innovative smart monitor lineup and a recipient of a CES 2025 Innovation Award.1 The new model will be available in Australia from July 2025 via LG.com/au, following a pre-registration and pre-sale period during June 2025.2 It offers productivity and entertainment experiences without the need for a PC connection, featuring a touchscreen and a flexible, movable stand. With more input options than the original LG Smart Monitor, the 32U889SA is the company ’s most versatile smart monitor yet, adapting effortlessly to various usage scenarios, personal preference and lifestyles.

The LG Smart Monitor Swing introduces a flexible, rolling stand that enhances the monitor’s versatility and provides ergonomic usability. This newly designed stand allows users to effortlessly adjust the screen to touch-friendly angles, catering to a wide range of needs and preferences. Whether enjoying a movie night from the comfort of bed or setting up a productive workspace at a desk, the stand’s range of motion ensures that the monitor adapts seamlessly to any scenario. Its ergonomic adaptability also extends to creative endeavours, enabling artists to position the screen at the perfect height and angle for digital art creation, or musicians to use it as a display for sheet music during practice sessions.

Perfect for work and play, the LG Smart Monitor Swing boasts a 32-inch 4K UHD resolution (3,840 x 2,160) IPS display that delivers exceptional image clarity, vibrant colours and high contrast. The generously sized 4K screen provides ample space for multitasking along with sharp, clear text – making it ideal for a diverse array of work-intensive tasks. Powered by LG webOS smart TV platform, the 32U889SA supports a range of productivity apps and entertainment options, allowing users to seamlessly switch between cloud-based office applications and remote PC access – all without requiring a direct PC connection.

A first for the Smart Monitor series, the new model offers full touchscreen functionality for more intuitive navigation and content-management. It also comes with built-in speakers that cater to audio needs without requiring external systems, and a variety of connectivity options – including USB Type-C with 65W power delivery and HDMI – ensuring convenient compatibility with multiple input devices.

Beyond its hardware capabilities, the LG Smart Monitor Swing offers a range of intelligent features that allows users to tailor their screen management experience to their specific preferences. The Auto Pivot function automatically adjusts the display orientation to suit the content being viewed. For users operating directly on webOS, this feature excels with popular apps designed for short-form content, ensuring an optimal viewing experience without manual adjustments.

When connected to a PC, the LG Switch App provides enhanced control, including enabling Auto Pivot functionality for the PC environment. This app also offers a suite of features designed to boost productivity, enabling users to effortlessly split their screen using various pre-set layouts, customise monitor settings, and control multiple input devices using a keyboard and mouse. It ensures a seamless transition between PC and Smart TV environments, facilitating efficient management of display settings for an optimised user experience.

Moreover, Brightness Control contributes to an immersive viewing experience by adjusting screen illumination according to ambient lighting conditions. Together, these screen management features allow users to enjoy a seamless and personalised experience across various activities, from watching videos to working on documents.

“The new LG Smart Monitor Swing redefines versatility in the personal display category, offering users a one-stop screen solution for all their productivity and entertainment needs,” said YS Lee, head of IT Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “LG remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, delivering smart monitors that not only adapt to users’ lifestyles and interests but also support their creative pursuits.”

Disclaimers:

1 https://www.ces.tech/ces-innovation-awards/2025/lg-myview-touchmove-model-32u889sa/

2 Pre-registration via LG.com/au between 9 – 22 June 2025. Pre-orders will be taken between 23 June – 6 July 2025. Until stocks last.