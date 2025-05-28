Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG LAUNCHES 2025 QNED EVO: NEW PREMIUM LCD TVS WITH ENHANCED VISUALS AND AI PERSONALISATION

HOME ENTERTAINMENT 05/28/2025
Elevated Viewing Pleasure with Vibrant Colour Technology and Immersive Picture Quality of Mini LED, Powered by LG’s New α AI Processor

 

SEOUL, May 29, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is rolling out its 2025 QNED evo lineup, reinforcing its presence in the premium LCD TV segment. Marking a significant leap forward for LCD TVs, the new QNED evo TVs feature various colour solutions, Mini LED technology, the latest α (Alpha) AI processor, top-tier gaming performance and the versatile webOS platform.

 

Certified by Intertek for achieving 100 percent colour volume1, these TVs reproduce rich, true-to-life colours in both bright and dark environments. With the company’s proprietary Dynamic QNED Colour2 solution, which replaces quantum dot technology for enhanced colour reproduction, viewers can expect outstanding depth, clarity and precision regardless of lighting conditions.

 

With Mini LED technology3 powered by the Alpha AI processor, the QNED evo models boast refined light control, enhancing the contrast and accuracy of images to ensure deeper blacks, brighter highlights and well-balanced picture quality. Advanced AI algorithms effectively control each zone to deliver heightened performance, in addition to the immersive visuals of Mini LED.

 

To further enhance picture and sound quality, LG’s AI Picture Pro optimises detail, depth and accuracy, fine-tuning every scene with sophisticated processing to achieve refined picture quality across all content.4

 

The AI Object Enhancer identifies and enhances faces, bodies and key scene elements for greater detail and naturalism. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro splits each scene into blocks and fine-tunes brightness and contrast, creating more vivid and lifelike visuals. Complementing these enhancements, AI Sound Pro immerses viewers in virtual 9.1.2 surround sound, enriching depth and spatial clarity through the TV’s built-in speakers.

 

The lineup also boasts highly personalised features, thanks to AI technology that can understand each user’s unique audio and visual preferences. Analysing over 1.6 billion image settings and 40 million sound profiles, the AI Picture/Sound Wizard takes customisation to a new level, recommending tailored audio and visual modes for each user.

 

For added convenience, LG introduces an AI button on the AI Magic Remote, providing intuitive voice recognition and effortless navigation.5 The remote’s pointer function works like a computer mouse, allowing users to easily explore content and adjust viewing modes.

 

A suite of AI-powered features creates a deeply personalised entertainment experience. AI Voice ID recognises individual voices to switch profiles and recommend personalised content.6 LG AI Concierge analyses viewing history and user habits to provide curated content suggestions and keyword recommendations, while AI Search understands conversational context and user intent for more intuitive content discovery.5 Microsoft Copilot integration further streamlines the process, helping users find and organise information efficiently, and the AI Chatbot offers timely, effective solutions to user issues related to the TV’s operations.5

 

The 2025 QNED evo models elevate the user experience through these advanced AI features and the award-winning webOS 25 smart TV platform. Powered by the new Alpha AI processor, webOS 25 offers enhanced personalisation and convenience. Extending benefits beyond the initial purchase, LG’s webOS-powered TV owners can enjoy the most up-to-date smart TV experience for up to five years.7

 

The new QNED evo models can also function as central smart home hubs. The Home Hub offers multi-platform connectivity via LG ThinQ and Google Home integration, allowing users to manage their compatible smart home devices through a single, intuitive interface.8 Support for Apple AirPlay and Google Cast enhances mobile compatibility, enabling seamless content sharing from personal devices to the big screen.9

 

Gamers will appreciate the QNED evo TVs’ powerful gaming capabilities, including fluid motion, vivid visuals and easy in-game controls. As a central gaming hub, the LG Gaming Portal serves as an effortless way for gamers to discover new titles and enjoy the ones they already love. Through partnerships with leading cloud gaming services, along with many native webOS app games, LG delivers a wide selection of games across various genres, allowing users to play without the need for gaming consoles or downloads. With selected models supporting up to 4K 144Hz10 with AMD FreeSync™ Premium, these TVs boost fluid and clear motion that keeps up with every move without judder or visual hiccups.

 

Offered in sizes ranging from 55 to 100 inches, the 2025 QNED evo models meet the diverse needs of today’s consumers. As demand for ultra-large screens continues to rise, LG’s new 100-inch QNED TV delivers a cinema-quality experience – bringing immersive, theater-like visuals into the home.

 

LG’s 2025 QNED evo TV lineup will be available starting in May in Korea, the U.S. and European countries, with other markets to follow throughout the year. To learn more about products, https://www.lg.com/au/ and https://www.lg.com/nz/.

 

 

1 Colour Volume testing is capable of producing results greater than 100%. 100% Colour Volume independently tested in accordance with Intertek Test Specification to the DCI-P3 colour space with D65 white point.

2 QNED86 and QNED81 (AU) / QNED80 (NZ) models feature Dynamic QNED Colour solution.

3 QNED93 and QNED86 models feature Mini LED technology.

 

4 Image quality dependent on source material. AI Picture Pro may not work with copyright-protected content services.

5 Internet connection required for some features. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

6 TV profile must be set up. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

7 The webOS Re:New Program supports upgrades over five years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.

8 Refer to the LG Home Hub website for the list of compatible devices: https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/lg-tv-2025/.

9 Requires a Wi-Fi network. A subscription service may be required. Services are subject to change. Acceptance of terms and privacy policies is required to use smart features.

 

10 QNED93 and 65-86” QNED86 models feature 144Hz VRR.

