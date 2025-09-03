Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA LAUNCHES STANBYME 2, THE NEXT EVOLUTION INPORTABLE SMART SCREENS

HOME ENTERTAINMENT09/03/2025
Print

    New detachable, portable smart screen designed to move with you, transforming any space into an entertainment hub

    LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA LAUNCHES STANBYME 2, THE NEXT EVOLUTION INPORTABLE SMART SCREENS


    SYDNEY, 3 SEPTEMBER 2025     - LG Electronics ANZ has announced the Australian launch of the StanbyME 2, a portable 27-inch smart screen with a QHD display, built-in battery and a multi-functional rolling stand, designed to allow users to view content in various settings.

     

    Following the success of the original StanbyME, the new model introduces upgrades that expand its use cases and deliver a more premium entertainment experience, no matter the setting. The new model’s screen can be detached from the stand for multifunctional uses. When stand mounted, it can be rolled around the home and rotated up to 90 degrees for use in different rooms. It can also be detached and hung on a wall using the included strap and wall-mount holder or used like a large touchscreen with the included folio cover.1

     

    The latest screen solution from LG has already received industry recognition, earning an iF Design Award 20252 in the Product Design category. This award acknowledges its lightweight, enhanced portable design and detachable screen with battery, showcasing how it allows users to enjoy entertainment anytime, anywhere.

     

    Tony Brown, General Manager, Entertainment & Content Business at LG Electronics ANZ, commented:

     

    "At LG, we aim to provide our customers with innovations that enhance how they enjoy their favourite content. We recognise the growing demand for technology that adapts to modern viewing habits and flexible living environments and that's why we engineered the StanbyME 2. It delivers practical portability while maintaining the premium viewing experiences LG is known for.

     

    It's designed to be a versatile companion for modern homes – a flexible screen solution that easily integrates into different aspects of the day, ensuring entertainment is both convenient and high-quality."

     

    The StanbyME 2 is equipped with a 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) display for enhanced picture quality compared to its predecessor, and a built-in battery that provides up to four hours of operation on a single charge.3 This allows users to take the screen anywhere in their home, even watch movies out and about, or enjoy the game in the backyard.

     

    Powered by the upgraded LG Alpha 8 AI processer, this portable entertainment solution delivers remarkable picture and sound. Its advanced AI features enhance the viewing experience with detail and clarity through AI capabilities.4 AI Brightness Control automatically adjusts screen brightness based on ambient lighting, ensuring optimal viewing conditions.5 Additionally, AI Sound Pro and AI Clear Sound process audio to create immersive virtual 9.1.2-channel sound from speakers positioned on the sides of the screen, and fine-tunes audio for improved clarity.6 The audio-visual experience is further elevated with built-in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, delivering enhanced contrast, colour and immersive audio.7

     

    Running on LG's webOS platform, the StanbyME 2 provides access to major streaming services without the need for an external device.8 While retaining popular features like Apple AirPlay and Google Cast for mirroring content, the new model introduces a USB-C port for convenient charging, alongside other connectivity options including Bluetooth and HDMI.9 What’s more, the LG webOS Re:New program delivers software updates for up to five years,  ensuring LG StanbyME 2 owners have the latest webOS features and improvements. 10

     

    Offering the ultimate in portable entertainment, the StanbyME 2 can be adjusted on its rolling stand, which allows for tilt, rotation, and swivel adjustments.

     

    The StanbyME 2 can be operated via its touch screen,11 for opening apps, pausing videos or changing setting, in addition to an included remote control with a magnet for attaching to the side of the screen or the folio cover. Users can also operate hands free via voice control with the greeting, Hi LG.12 In addition to wireless connectivity, the unit includes HDMI and USB-C ports9 for connecting external devices such as laptops, set-top boxes, and game consoles.

     

    The touch screen can be used with a pre-loaded drawing application, Let's Draw and can display a range of content including pre-loaded built-in visuals such as art posters, music turntable skins and calming nature scenes, along with digital clock.

     

    A selection of downloadable games is also available through the platform, where users can operate the screen like a board game table and play different games such as Chess, Memory Game, and Billion Marble, with no pieces to set up or cards to shuffle.13

     

    The LG StanbyME 2 will be available this month for RRP $2,199* at LG.com/au and with leading retailers.

