LG UNVEILS AI-DRIVEN, ENERGY-EFFICIENT LAUNDRY SOLUTIONS AT IFA 2025

HOME & APPLIANCE08/21/2025
Print

    New laundry lineup delivers industry-leading efficiency, sustainability and smart performance tailored for European lifestyles

    LG UNVEILS AI-DRIVEN, ENERGY-EFFICIENT LAUNDRY SOLUTIONS AT IFA 2025




    SEOUL, August 21, 2025     — LG Electronics (LG) is set to showcase a suite of AI-powered laundry solutions with energy efficiency at IFA 2025. The new lineup meets a growing demand for sustainable appliances in the European market, with energy-efficient laundry products that accommodate a variety of lifestyles and living spaces.

     

    At the centre of the lineup is the LG HeatPump WasherDryer– also known as LG WashCombo – which integrates the essential benefits of the company’s washer and dryer in an all-in-one unit. First introduced in Europe as part of LG’s premium SIGNATURE lineup, the original model earned the highest efficiency rating of Energy Class A for its full washing-to-drying cycle. The new HeatPump WasherDryer upholds this benchmark, once again delivering Energy Class A performance across the entire cycle. Equipped with cutting-edge Inverter HeatPump™ technology and low-GWP refrigerants such as R290, the WashCombo delivers energy efficiency while meeting Europe’s strict standards. Its built-under design with large load capacity optimises space utilisation for European households, while AI algorithms provide tailored fabric care. With this lineup, LG aims to reinforce its leadership in Europe’s energy-conscious washer-dryer all-in-one market.

     

    The company’s new washers feature the Microplastic Care Cycle, which is designed with gentle motions to reduce friction which may help with microplastic release when washing synthetic clothes . In addition, AI motion control contributes to the energy efficiency meeting the European Union’s highest (“A”) energy rating. Leveraging AI Core-Tech driven by the company’s innovative AI DD™ technology, the washers’ AI Wash™ function optimises washing motions based on the weight and fabric softness of the load, helping you to care for what you wear.

     

    The company’s new dryer models also achieve Energy Class A efficiency in Europe. Powered by the AI Inverter™ technology, the AI Dry™ feature detects the weight, fabric type and humidity of the load, to adjust the drying speed, particularly for soft fabrics, and helps to reduce energy consumption.

     

    Recognising that many European customers prefer installing appliances themselves, LG provides self-installation checkup features through the LG ThinQ service. Moreover, the newly introduced Comfort Kit for the new 24-inch European laundry lineup enhances usability and accessibility for all households.

     

    With this expanded portfolio of heat pump laundry solutions, LG continues to grow its presence in Europe by addressing local needs and preferences. Intuitive displays, streamlined controls and automatic cycle optimisation simplify everyday laundry tasks, while designs – including the 24-inch WashTower European model available in multiple colours – integrate into modern interiors.

     

    “Drawing on extensive customer insights and advanced AI, LG has gained a deep understanding of Europeans’ unique lifestyles and laundry habits,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. “This enables us to deliver solutions tailored to local needs, further strengthening our leadership in Europe across the global home appliance market.”

