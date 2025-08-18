LG PRESENTS NEW SPACE AND ENERGY-EFFICIENT REFRIGERATOR LINEUP AT IFA 2025





SEOUL, Aug. 19, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling its latest refrigerator lineup for the European market at IFA 2025. The new french door and bottom-freezer models have been developed specifically for Europe’s unique housing environments and consumer lifestyles, reflecting the company’s extensive research into local needs and preferences. The lineup combines energy-saving performance, smart features and space-efficient styling that integrates seamlessly into modern homes.

Designed for Energy Efficiency

Responding to increased demand for energy-efficient appliances across Europe, LG is introducing models that meet the European Union’s highest (“A”) energy rating. The new bottom-freezer model exceeds the requirement for an A rating by 40 percent, while the french door model has earned an A rating.

This achievement was made possible by its optimised insulation design tailored for the European market, resulting in cooling retention, as well as AI-based features that help reduce elec-tricity consumption by learning household usage patterns and optimising compressor operation during periods of low activity.

Fit & Max: Perfect Fit and Maximum Performance

Designed for Europe’s typically compact kitchens, the new lineup features the company’s Zero Clearance Hinge, enabling doors to open fully (up to 110 degrees) even when placed flush against a wall. Exteriors with the company’s Premium Flat Door design create a built-in look.

AI-powered features make power bills more manageable. AI Fresh monitors door-opening habits over a three-week period, lowering the internal temperature two hours prior to peak usage to help keep food fresh longer. AI Saving Mode analyses use-behavior and intelligently adjusts cooling performance during low-usage periods.

Embodying the company’s MAX concept – maximising space efficiency and food freshness – the lineup includes a two-tiered drawer system for organisation, the Retractable Shelf for tall or bulky items, and interior capacity. Freshness technologies include Linear Cooling™ to minimise temperature fluctuations, Door Cooling+™ for fast, even cooling, and Fresh Converter+™ with customisable storage zones for meat, fish and vegetables.

New French Door Refrigerator Boasting Built-In Look, Practical Features

The new french door model presents the company’s first Thin Door design with both an ice and water dispenser, plus the installation flexibility of the Zero Clearance Hinge. The Ultra Slim In-Door Ice Maker saves storage space while delivering a steady supply of ice.

Interior enhancements include an optimised basket design that reduces the risk of bottles tipping over when opening or closing. Deeper shelves improve internal storage capacity, aligning with the needs of European lifestyles. Soft Closing Doors prevent slamming, ensuring smoother and quieter operation.

New Bottom-Freezer Designed for Flexibility

Designed to fit real European kitchen environments, the new bottom-freezer series offers a variety of sizes and capacities. Adjustable shelving and flexible compartments maximise usable space.

The Adjustable Shelf offers seven height settings, while the combination of Adjustable and Retractable Shelves allows for tailored organisation. Additional accessories, such as the Movable Bucket and My Box, can be repositioned for convenient access or to free up space for other items.

“LG’s new refrigerator lineup reflects a firm commitment to meaningful innovation, combining outstanding space and energy efficiency with designs that fit seamlessly into modern kitchens,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. “We remain focused on developing user-centric technologies that enhance everyday convenience, simplify life at home, and have less impact on the planet.”