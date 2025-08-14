Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG PRESENTS A TASTE OF THE GOOD LIFE WITH MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA

HOME & APPLIANCE 08/14/2025
Print

LG Electronics ANZ introduces complete kitchen solution in partnership with MasterChef Australia and contestant Declan Cleary, inspiring everyday Aussies to step into their culinary confidence

MasterChef Press Image 2


SYDNEY, 14 AUGUST 2025 – LG Electronics ANZ has celebrated its partnership with MasterChef Australia, with an exclusive event, A Taste of the Good Life, held just days after the Season 17 grand finale on Network10. As a proud partner of the series, the event introduced LG’s complete kitchen solution with real-life cooking and entertainment workshops inspired by the MasterChef Australia competition, where the company’s line up of home appliances were recently featured. 

 

Demonstrating the Life’s Good brand promise, the event showcased how innovation can spark joy in the kitchen and enable Australians to live their best life at home, in line with LG’s vision of becoming a Smart Life Solution Company. 

 

Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager at LG Electronics ANZ, said:  

 

“LG has long been a trusted name in Australian kitchens, and we're incredibly proud to now offer the complete kitchen solution, empowering every Australian to confidently pursue their culinary passions.  

 

Our partnership with MasterChef Australia perfectly embodies this shared vision, showcasing how LG innovation can support even the most high-stakes cooking. With our InstaView™ ovens installed for the contestants, alongside our fridges and microwaves, we're demonstrating that LG products are built to perform under pressure, bringing both joy and delicious results into every home.” 

 

The A Taste of the Good Life event was hosted by beloved MasterChef Australia contestant, Declan Cleary, who shared his culinary journey and relatable story. Declan, known for his passion and approachable style, hosted a Cooking Masterclass with a live demonstration of how LG’s innovative kitchen solutions and product features help create restaurant-quality dishes with ease.  

 

Declan Cleary, MasterChef contestant commented on his collaboration with LG: 

 

“For me, cooking is about joy and connection, and my journey on MasterChef taught me that anyone, with the right tools and a little passion, can create incredible meals. That's the beauty of the show – it proves that restaurant-quality cooking isn't just for professionals. That's why I'm so excited to partner with LG because their appliances are driven by innovation and are designed to be incredibly intuitive, truly empowering Australians to unlock their culinary creativity and cook more at home. They make it easy to prepare amazing dishes, bringing that MasterChef magic right into your own kitchen." 

 

At the event, LG showcased its complete kitchen solutions across different entertaining moments, including a master mixology workshop on how to create the perfectly balanced cocktail with LG’s slow melting ice innovation, LG Craft Ice, and a food photography masterclass for capturing Insta-worthy photos. Declan also showcased how guests could “Sauce it, seer it, style it” with the help of the fast heating LG Induction cooktop. 

 

The LG full kitchen solution – encompassing everything from advanced cooking appliances to premium fridges, microwaves, and dishwashers – has been thoughtfully designed to help Australians achieve culinary mastery and make clean-up easy, simplifying the cooking process so they can enjoy life more.  

 

Building on its strong reputation for leading kitchen appliances, LG first launched its cooking range last year, which has continued to expand this year, bringing innovative ovens, cooktops, and rangehoods to even more Australian homes.  

 

Since the announcement of the partnership earlier this year, LG and MasterChef Australia have celebrated several key milestones together. In a memorable highlight, LG’s iconic InstaView™ fridges took centre stage in a special Mystery Box episode this season, where the secret ingredients for the challenge were dramatically revealed using LG’s signature InstaView™ “knock-knock” feature. The campaign also included partnering with Nat Thaipun, winner of the 2024 season, to create an engaging dinner party content series.  

 

As a company that designs products with people in mind, the MasterChef Australia partnership has provided a platform to showcase LG’s kitchen solutions performing at their best in a real kitchen setting, demonstrating its innovation, reliability, and ability to truly make life good. 

 

Discover more about LG kitchen appliances by visiting:  

https://www.lg.com/au/fridge-freezers/

https://www.lg.com/au/cooking/

Back To List
