LG LAUNCHES CINEBEAM S, REDEFINING PORTABILITY AND TRANSFORMING THE SMALLEST OF SPACES



SYDNEY, July. 29, 2025 - LG Electronics (LG) has announced the local availability of the CineBeam S projector, the latest model in its premium projector range. The new model is LG's smallest-ever 4K Ultra Short Throw (UST) projector and combines exceptional picture quality, sleek design, and incredible ease of use. It's the perfect companion for modern homes looking to transform their living room into an at-home cinema.

The CineBeam S will launch in Australia with a 20% pre-order discount for early birds, valid from 28th July to 10th August. The model will be widely available for purchase on 11 August.1

Marketing Manager of IT at LG Electronics, Poh Koh, commented on the innovation: “We’re excited to launch the Cinebeam S, which sets a new standard for lifestyle projectors in Australian homes. Our latest model elevates life at home by pairing innovative technology with user centric design to unlock memorable viewing experiences from the comfort of your couch."

User Centric Design

Designed with everyday usage in mind, the LG CineBeam S elevates the home entertainment experience with its easy-to-use features, allowing Australians to transform their living space into a home theatre with fool-proof ease.

Catering to the modern user's need for simplicity, the CineBeam S is packed with intelligent automated features for a hassle-free set up. For example, auto screen adjustments, wall colour adjustments and screen scaling work together to intuit the configuration of the home, allowing the CineBeam S to optimise itself while users kick back and enjoy their favourite content. Meanwhile, the CineBeam S offers a sleek, minimalist exterior design that blends effortlessly into modern interiors.

Performance premium technology

Its rich and immersive sound comes courtesy of its built-in stereo sound system with Dolby Atmos, unlocking a premium tech cinema quality experience.

Ultra short-throw (UTS) projector capabilities - projecting from 40 to 100 inches^

As LG's smallest 4K Ultra-Short Throw (UST) projector ever, the CineBeam S maximises space efficiency. It offers a large-screen experience, projecting images from 40 to a massive 100 inches, functioning in a variety of environments, big and small. The short-throw capability means users can position the CineBeam S close to the wall when space is limited, removing barriers for those with smaller living spaces.

Despite its compact size, prepare for a big visual impact like no other. This projector delivers stunning 4K Ultra HD clarity and crisp and vibrant images. With rich colours powered by triple laser, it delivers immersive, cinema-quality entertainment at home. The LG Cinebeam S (model no.PU615U) can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 8.1cm and a 100-inch screen from a distance of 39.3cm.

WebOS welcomes a world of content

The LG CineBeam S goes beyond the capabilities of traditional projectors – it's a complete, standalone content solution. Powered by LG WebOS, the CineBeam S is a smart entertainment hub, providing the user with easy access to a plethora of popular streaming platforms, including favourites like Netflix, and Binge, as well as over one hundred LG Channels. This means users won't need to connect the projector to an external device like a laptop, a separate streaming device. It offers a one-fit solution with content at the user's fingertips.