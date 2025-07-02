LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA UNVEILS LATEST AUDIO PRODUCTS IN COLLABORATION WITH MUSIC VISIONARY, WILL.I.AM

SYDNEY, 3 JULY 2025 - LG Electronics Australia (LG) has announced the launch of three additions to its portable audio range: the LG xboom Stage 301, the LG xboom Bounce, and the LG xboom Grab. Designed with the modern Australian lifestyle in mind, these new products combine powerful, immersive sound with portability, durability, and innovative AI features.

The new audio lineup is the result of a creative collaboration with eight-time Grammy Award winner and LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom, will.i.am. Continuing the evolution of the xboom range, this collection infuses a distinctive urban aesthetic and a deep connection to creative culture. With will.i.am’s strategic input across product development, design, and brand marketing, the new 'xboom by will.i.am' lineup delivers a reimagined audio experience that blends artistic vision with technical innovation.

Each product in the collection carries will.i.am’s signature touch – both in design and sound. Characterised by rich, powerful bass and a warm, balanced sound profile, the 'xboom by will.i.am' range features two distinct audio modes: one that energises with dynamic bass, and another that soothes with mellow, calming tones.

As the founder and CEO of the AI-driven audio platform RAiDiO.FYI, will.i.am has been a pioneer at the intersection of music and technology. All 'xboom by will.i.am' products will be integrated with RAiDiO.FYI – an AI-powered, interactive audio platform that allows listeners to engage in real-time, two-way conversations through curated, topic-based STAiTiONS. This conversational media experience redefines traditional radio, enabling users to personalise their listening journey and connect more meaningfully with content and community.

Tony Brown, General Manager, Home Entertainment & Content Business Marketing at LG Electronics ANZ commented:

"With the 'xboom by will.i.am' range, LG is enhancing the audio experience and reinforcing our commitment to making life good through innovation. will.i.am's artistic vision and technological expertise have come together in an LG speaker range that sounds and looks great, seamlessly integrating into any lifestyle.

These speakers are the perfect companion, whether individuals are entertaining at home or taking music on the go. Our partnership with will.i.am ensures music becomes an even more integral and convenient part of daily life, making every moment enjoyable."

LG xboom Stage 301

With up to 12 hours of continuous playtime, the latest xboom speaker lets users enjoy uninterrupted music all day long without the need to recharge. And when the party goes into overtime, the optional replaceable battery keeps the energy alive—just swap in a fresh one and keep the music going.2 Built for spontaneous fun and real-world performance, the built-in carry handle makes it easy to take anywhere.

The 6.5-inch woofer and 2.5-inch midranges, crafted by Peerless – a manufacturer of premium audio units for nearly a century – deliver bold, detailed sound that fills any space.

The versatile wedge design and carry handle transforms any environment into a stage. Whether placed upright or tilted, it adapts to suit the space – the perfect tech for live performances or busking on the street.

Smart AI Sound3 and AI Calibration4 automatically adjusts the music to the genre and surroundings, ensuring the optimal listening experience no matter the setup. Meanwhile, AI Lighting adds a dynamic edge to every beat with dual-bar lighting that reacts in real-time to user’s playlist, genre, or vibe. The speaker has 9 lighting modes and helpful indicators for volume and connection status.

For the performers, the LG xboom Stage 301 features the ability to plug in a mic or instrument, while the LG ThinQ app enables access to Karaoke Creator, for adjusting vocal pitch and unleashing custom DJ effects and loops for full creative control.5

The xboom speaker also supports Auracast™, a wireless audio sharing feature that lets users easily connect multiple compatible devices to amplify the listening experience.6 A simple tap on the dedicated button creates a synchronised audio environment, making it perfect for larger gatherings or immersive group listening sessions.

The speaker also offers seamless integration with Apple Music and supports local file playback, giving users a variety of options to suit every mood and moment.7

Built to move and made to last, the IPX4 water-resistant rating8 means the xboom speaker is ready for spills, sprays or splashes, so you can perform without missing a beat.

LG xboom Bounce

The xboom Bounce is engineered with dual dome tweeters and dual passive radiators for a dynamic and full-range sound experience. The tweeters, produced by audio component manufacturer Peerless, offer high-frequency detail and precision, while the passive radiators enhance bass performance without added bulk. Bounce features stereo speakers, delivering rich, immersive audio. It also comes equipped with built-in microphones for hands-free voice calling, adding extra convenience to your everyday listening.

To adapt sound quality to the listening environment, xboom Bounce features AI Sound3 and AI Calibration.4 These technologies analyse audio content and the surrounding space, automatically adjusting output for optimal performance in different genres and locations.

The speaker also includes AI Lighting, which synchronises visual effects to the beat of the music. Users can choose from 9 lighting modes or allow AI to automatically match lighting to the music. Lighting indicators also provide clear feedback on volume levels and connection status.

Designed for durability, xboom Bounce has passed seven U.S. military-standard tests, including resistance to shock, vibration, high temperature, and immersion.9 This ensures consistent performance even in demanding outdoor conditions.

With an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, the xboom Bounce is suitable for use at a pool party, bush campsite, and on the go.10 The speaker continues to function reliably in environments with exposure to moisture and fine particles.

A long-lasting internal battery provides up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge.10 This extended battery life supports day-to-night listening without frequent recharging.

Users can connect multiple xboom speakers through built-in Auracast™ support.6 This enables shared, synchronised sound for parties and group activities with a simple connection process.

The portable form factor includes a capsule-like shape and integrated strap for ease of carrying. The design emphasises both functionality and style, making it suitable for a wide range of settings and lifestyles.

Through the LG ThinQ™ app, users can access local file playback, and seamless Apple Music sync.7 The app also provides control over audio modes and lighting preferences for a personalised listening experience.

LG xboom Grab

Designed for music on the move, the xboom Grab delivers powerful, vibrant sound in a compact, carry-friendly form. It also features a built-in microphone for hands-free voice calling, so you can stay connected without missing a beat.

Tuned by will.i.am, the xboom Grab is engineered to deliver energetic and balanced audio. His hands-on involvement ensures the speaker reflects his signature approach to sound – clear, warm, and performance-ready.

At the core of the xboom Grab’s sound profile is a high-quality dome tweeter, manufactured by Peerless, a brand with nearly a century of expertise in high-end audio components. This tweeter enhances treble clarity and dynamic range, producing crisp, detailed sound in any setting.

The xboom Grab features a unique sound UI developed in collaboration with will.i.am. Each operational sound – from powering on and off to adjusting volume and pairing Bluetooth – has been custom-designed to enhance the user experience and reflect the identity of the xboom series.

With a tube-shaped design and adjustable strap, the xboom Grab is built for portability. It fits comfortably in one hand and can be carried, clipped, or hung with ease, making it ideal for on-the-go listening.

Despite its compact form, the xboom Grab offers up to 20 hours of playtime on a full charge, enabling extended listening without interruption—ideal for day trips or outdoor activities.1

In addition, AI Sound technology analyses the audio content in real time and optimises the sound output to suit the genre.3 Users can also manually select their preferred mode from rhythm, melody, or voice-oriented modes. AI Calibration adjusts the speaker’s performance based on the size and acoustics of the environment.4 This allows the xboom Grab to deliver consistent sound quality whether used in enclosed rooms or open-air settings.

Seamless Apple Music sync and local file playback help make it easy to enjoy favourite tunes, anytime.7

The LG xboom by will.i.am portable audio range is now available at LG.com/au and at leading retailers in the coming months.

For more information, please visit: https://www.lg.com/au/speakers/xboom/

Product Model RRP* LG xboom Grab $229 LG xboom Bounce $299 LG xboom Stage 301 $449

*Reference to RRP in this communication is a guide to recommended retail price only and retailers are under no obligation to comply with the recommendation provided.

###

Disclaimers:

1 Battery run time applies when the volume is at 50%, lighting is off, sound effects are off and continuous music playback via Bluetooth. This will vary depending on settings, environment, usage and other factors.

2 Replacement battery will be available to purchase as a separate accessory in the coming months.

3 LG ThinQ app required to activate select sound modes.

4 Feature utilises smartphone microphone and an LG ThinQ app.

5 Function available in LG ThinQ App (iOS/Android). Microphone and guitar not included.

6 Compatible models include LG xboom Grab, Bounce, and Stage 301. The paired audio connection range is up to 10 metres, but it may vary depending on the environment. Some features may not be available with Auracast™; please refer to the user manual for more details.

7 Apple Music subscription fees apply.

8 IPX4 applies to the speaker only and indicates protection against splashing water from any direction.

9 US-Military Grade Testings:

Vibration: Tested in accordance with method 514.8 category 4. Unpackaged product, test duration of 60 minutes per axis (X,Y and Z- axis) while the unit is turned OFF.

Rain: Tested in accordance with method 506.6, procedure III. Unpackaged product, test duration of 15 minutes with a drip rate of more than 280L/m2/h while the unit is in operation.

High Temperature: Tested in accordance with method 501.7, procedure II. Test duration of 72 hours (3 cycle) at 30~43oC.

S hock: Tested in accordance with method 516.8, procedure I, functional shock. Repeated test shock (3x) at different test direction (±X,±Y and ±Z- axis).

Immersion: Tested in accordance with method 512.6 procedure I. Test duration of 30 mins at a depth of 1m from the upper most surface of the item to the surface of the water.

Salt Fog: Tested in accordance with method 509.7. Tested in alternating period of salt fog exposure (5% NaCl) and dry condition for a minimum of 24hr periods each (2 cycles of wet and dry).

Dust: Tested in accordance with method 510.7, procedure I, Blowing Dust. Tested while the unit is OFF, using a dust less than 150 microns for a total of exposure of 15hr.

10 IP67 rating refers to the speaker only. The product is dust tight and water resistant up to 1 metre for 30 minutes. Exposure to chlorinated and detergent water is not advised. Dry before using and do not charge while wet.