LG LAUNCHES “RADIO OPTIMISM” CAMPAIGN TO SPREAD “LIFE’S GOOD” THROUGH MUSIC

CORPORATE 06/25/2025
Print

New LG campaign leverages music – the universal language – to foster deeper connections and expand the Life’s Good Promise in digital spaces

 

SEOUL, June 25, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) today launched a brand new campaign, “Radio Optimism”, designed to help strengthen meaningful human connections and spread optimism through shared musical experiences. This initiative aligns with the company’s brand promise, “Life’s Good,” and addresses the growing challenge of forming genuine relationships in a technology-driven world. 

 

The Radio Optimism campaign seeks to counteract the disconnection often felt in an era of superficial interactions, such as likes and comments on social media. By harnessing the power of music, LG aims to foster deeper bonds among individuals, promoting a more fulfilling life.  

 

“As technology advances, meaningful human connections become increasingly vital to enrich our lives. LG continues its commitment to bringing optimism into customers’ daily lives, staying true to our enduring brand promise of ‘Life’s Good,’” said Kim Hyo-eun, head of LG’s Brand Management Division. 

 

This campaign from LG reinforces its commitment to creating enriching experiences in digital spaces where today’s consumers spend their time. Building on this mission, LG has continuously engaged with younger audiences through participatory campaigns that bring the Life’s Good philosophy to life. Last year’s “Optimism your feed” campaign leveraged social algorithms to foster positivity on social media. This new initiative specifically seeks to address the disconnection in an era of hyperconnectivity. 

 

“One of the most reliable predictors of happiness is having deep and meaningful relationships,” said Jean M. Twenge, Professor of Psychology at San Diego State University. “Yet today, many people are spending more time online and less time connecting in person. Social media in particular tends to create shallow relationships rather than the deep connections people need. It’s common for people to have hundreds of followers but no one to talk to in real life if they need support. We need to build more meaningful connections with those around us. That might turn around the pronounced decline in happiness that’s occurred over the last decade.” 

 

A new global study* from LG on social connection reveals that 68 percent of people find it harder to make real friends, and a third reported having one or fewer meaningful connections in the past month, with 8 percent experiencing none at all. Inspired by traditional radio’s unique way of connecting people through music and storytelling, the Radio Optimism campaign transforms this concept into an interactive platform where participants can create and send personalised songs to their loved ones. Users can easily create new songs using AI-powered tools, which are thoroughly trained on a curated music dataset. These tools interpret user prompts to produce unique musical pieces and generate matching album art, providing an engaging and personalised experience. Once generated, these songs can be sent to recipients to deepen their connection and made available for others to discover worldwide.  

 

According to the survey, nearly 9 in 10 respondents believe that meaningful connections lead to a more optimistic outlook on life. By providing a platform for individuals to express their feelings, this campaign aims to form deeper connections and help individuals enrich their lives while spreading optimism in their own ways. 

 

The campaign website is available in English and Spanish, with plans to support additional languages in the coming months to enable broader participation. The official website can be found at RadioOptimism.lg.com. More details can be found on www.lg.com/lifesgood/

