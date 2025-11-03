LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA NAMED CHOICE® BEST BRAND ACROSS MULTIPLE APPLIANCE CATEGORIES

SYDNEY, 3 NOVEMBER 2025 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) innovative offerings have been selected as top performers, with its Stick Vacs being named CHOICE® Best Brand for 2024 and 2025, its Dryers named Best Brand for 2025, and its Top Load Washers being named CHOICE ® Best Brand for four consecutive years (2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025).

This achievement is a testament to LG’s commitment to developing smart life solutions that meet Australian requirements and enhance the daily lives of consumers, embodying the company's Life's Good promise.

The LG CordZero® vacuum lineup, named CHOICE® Best Brand for Stick Vacs in 2024 and 2025, delivers convenience through thoughtful design. Features like the All-in-One Tower™, which automatically empties the dustbin, a Thumb Touch Control that removes the need to hold down a trigger, and long-lasting battery life are designed to simplify household chores.

Similarly, LG’s Top Load Washers, named a CHOICE® Best Brand for four consecutive years, feature AI Direct Drive (AI DD™) technology, which intelligently assesses fabric weight and softness to optimise washing motions for better fabric care. The company’s Dryers, named CHOICE® Best Brand for 2025, utilise advanced technologies like Heat Pump technology for energy-efficient operation.

Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager for Home Appliance Solutions Company at LG Electronics Australia, commented on the recognition:

“We are honoured that LG has once again been named CHOICE® Best Brand across several of our key home appliance categories. This recognition reinforces our commitment to quality and performance, inspiring us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence in home appliances, true to our Life’s Good promise.”

LG's CHOICE® Best Brand results include:

Stick Vacs: Named CHOICE® Best Brand 2024, 2025

Named CHOICE® Best Brand 2024, 2025 Dryers: Named CHOICE® Best Brand 2025

Named CHOICE® Best Brand 2025 Top Load Washers: Named CHOICE® Best Brand 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025

To find out more about LG’s Home Appliance solutions, visit: https://www.lg.com/au/