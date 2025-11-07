About Cookies on This Site

LG HONOURED WITH MULTIPLE CES 2026 INNOVATION AWARDS

CORPORATE11/07/2025

    Company recognised across range of categories for its Smart Life Solutions, earns two Best of Innovation Awards

     

    ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, Nov. 7, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) has been honoured with numerous CES® 2026 Innovation Awards, including two Best of Innovation distinctions, reaffirming its leadership in next-generation smart life solutions and display technology excellence.

     

    Presented annually by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) ahead of CES – the world’s largest consumer electronics and IT trade show – the Innovation Awards recognise products and services that drive the future of technology and design.

     

    These latest honours span multiple product categories, with LG OLED TVs and monitors alone earning five Innovation Awards across Imaging, Gaming & eSports and Computer Hardware & Components. Leading the lineup is the LG SIGNATURE OLED T, which received the Best of Innovation Award in the Imaging category. The recognition underscores the company’s excellence in OLED technology and its commitment to delivering new value and user experiences.

     

    The 2026 honours mark the fourth consecutive year an LG OLED TV has claimed a Best of Innovation Award. The milestone follows a remarkable run of previous winners: the LG OLED evo featuring a new Brightness Enhancement technology (2025); LG’s first wireless OLED TV (2024); and the bendable gaming OLED TV, LG OLED Flex (2023). For 2026, the world’s first true wireless and transparent TV – the LG SIGNATURE OLED T – continues this legacy of innovation in the TV industry.

     

    The LG SIGNATURE OLED T redefines the viewing experience with a stunning 77-inch transparent OLED display, ultra-sharp 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution and LG’s wireless AV transmission technology. Combining form with excellent performance, this model sets a new benchmark for immersive design. Last month, the OLED T drew global attention at the APEC CEO Summit Korea 2025 in Gyeongju, where LG created a kinetic media chandelier using 28 units of the transparent TV – a striking showcase of LG’s vision for future display innovation.

     

    The company’s webOS smart TV platform, a key pillar of the company’s platform-based service business, earned dual recognition this year with Innovation Awards in both Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity categories. webOS has now been honoured in the Cybersecurity category for two consecutive years, reinforcing its reputation as a secure and intelligent entertainment platform.

     

    In the Home Appliances category, the company’s new built-in robot vacuum station received an Innovation Award for its ingenious built-in design and advanced functionality. Hidden from sight when not in use, the station can be installed in underutilised spaces such as under kitchen sinks or behind doors. It features the world’s first steam-cleaning system applied to both the robot vacuum and the station, elevating cleaning performance and hygiene management to new heights.

     

    Other LG products recognised by the CES 2026 Innovation Awards include a premium LCD TV with Micro RGB technology; the LG StanbyME 2, a next-generation portable lifestyle screen; and the LG UltraFine evo 6K professional monitor, the world’s first display to support both 6K (6,144 × 3,456) resolution and the latest Thunderbolt™ 5 interface.

     

    The full list and details of LG’s CES 2026 Innovation Award-winning products will be revealed at CES 2026 in Las Vegas on January 6, 2026.

     

