LG DEBUTS ITS LATEST CORDZERO® HANDSTICK VACCUUM LINEUP DESIGNED FOR ANY KIWI HOUSEHOLD

CORPORATE11/03/2025

    Conquer floors clean with intuitive features, innovative technology and powerful Turbo Mode suction

     

    AUCKLAND, 5 NOVEMBER 2025 – LG Electronics New Zealand (LG) has launched its new range of CordZero® A9L handstick vacuum cleaners, designed to meet the demands of various Kiwi households.   

     

    The company's vacuum range now features new and improved suction power, extended run times, and innovative features. The lineup transforms the chore of cleaning into a more efficient and satisfying experience for every household.  

     

    “At LG, we engineer our vacuum solutions to deliver not just powerful cleaning that helps simplify the daily or weekly chore, giving Kiwis more time to enjoy what truly matters,” said Leanne Kumar, Category Marketing Manager for Home Solutions Company at LG Electronics New Zealand. 

     

    “We believe in innovation for a better life, constantly pushing the boundaries of home cleaning technology to create a range that’s not just effective, but intuitively designed to adapt to modern lifestyles. From apartment living to busy family homes with pets, our new vacuum range offers a solution for everyone, ensuring there's an LG model that fits their lifestyle and cleaning demands. Our goal is to empower people, taking the effort out of cleaning so they can focus on what matters most." 

     

    Powerful suction & extended cleaning performance 

     

    The award-winning CordZero® range, featuring five new models, redefines cleaning efficiency. Impressively, this new range packs a punch, with up to 37.5 percent more suction power than its predecessor. Delivering up to 220W suction power,1 for efficient removal of dust and dirt, from stubborn pet hair to crumbs. 

     

    Beyond this impressive power, the new lineup offers the endurance needed for comprehensive cleaning, with total run times ranging from 60 minutes up to an extended 120 minutes with dual batteries on a single charge.1 This ensures users can tackle larger homes or multiple cleaning tasks without interruption. 

     

    Intelligent features for simple operation 

     

    Further enhancing convenience, two models in the line-up feature an auto-emptying dustbin,2 making vacuum contents easy to dispose of with hands-free emptying and reducing maintenance time. Building on this, the premium A9L-TITAN model includes a Power Drive™ Mop nozzle. This feature conveniently allows the user to vacuum up dust and mop up stains with one motion, delivering a clean surface. 

     

    The new range also features a DUAL Floor Max™ Nozzle with LED light that removes the need to switch attachments by effortlessly lifting dirt from both carpets and hard floors. The LED light integrated into the nozzle allows for the illumination of hidden dust, crumbs and dried spills, assisting cleaning performance for those easily missed spots. 

     

    Practical design with aesthetic appeal 

     

    Despite the enhanced power, the new CordZero® vacuums maintain a lightweight design with the handsticks weighing just 2.88kg, ensuring comfortable handling during extended cleaning sessions. All models across the new lineup also feature washable filters for easy maintenance and sustained performance, along with thumb touch control for simple operation. Designed to complement any modern interior, the vacuums are available in an array of colours including graphite, beige and black. 

     

    The new LG CordZero® handstick vacuum range is available now from leading retailers. 

     

    For more information, please visit: https://www.lg.com/nz/vacuum-cleaners/handstick-vacuum-cleaners/  

     

    Specifications

     

     

    Model

     

     

    A9L-TITAN

     

     

    A9L-TOWER

     

     

    A9L-AQUA

     

     

    A9L-MULTI

     

     

    A9L-PRIME

     

     

    Description

     

     

    LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick with Power Drive™ Mop 

     

     

    LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick Vac 

     

     

    LG CordZero® Handstick Vac with Power Drive™ Mop 

     

     

    LG CordZero® Handstick Vac with Dual Batteries 

     

     

    LG CordZero® Handstick Vac - Wall-mounted 

     

     

    URL

     

     

    LINK

     

     

    LINK

     

     

    LINK

     

     

    LINK

     

     

    LINK

     

     

    Colour

     

     

    Graphite 

     

     

    Graphite 

     

     

    Black 

     

     

    Beige 

     

     

    Beige 

     

     

    Included Dock/Stand

     

     

    All-In-One Tower™ 

     

     

    All-In-One Tower™ 

     

     

    Floor Stand Charger dock + Wall-mount charger 

     

     

    Floor Stand Charger dock + Wall-mount charger 

     

     

    Wall-mount charger 

     

     

    Auto Emptying

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Max Turbo Mode Suction Power1

     

     

    Up to 220W 

     

     

    Up to 220W 

     

     

    Up to 220W 

     

     

    Up to 220W 

     

     

    Up to 220W 

     

     

    Included Batteries

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Power Drive™ Mop

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Dual Floor Max® Nozzle with LED Light

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Washable Filters

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Thumb Touch Control

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    RRP

     

     

    $1,199 

     

     

    $999 

     

     

     $899 

     

     

    $799 

     

     

    $599 

     

     
