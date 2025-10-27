About Cookies on This Site

LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA WINS AT FINDER AWARDS 2025

CORPORATE10/27/2025

    Company crowned ‘Most Recommended’ for Whitegoods, Fridge, and Stick Vacuum Cleaner from survey of more than 60,000 Australian consumers

     

     

    SYDNEY, 27 OCTOBER 2025 - LG Electronics Australia (LG) has been recognised at the Finder Awards 2025, securing seven Awards across the Home & Living category.

     

    Polling more than 60,000 Australian consumers, the awards crowned LG as the Most Recommended Overall for Whitegoods, Fridge and Stick Vacuum Cleaners. This consumer endorsement also saw LG emerge as the top-performing and top-value brand for Fridge and top-value for Stick Vacuum Cleaners, further solidifying its leadership as a key player in the market. What’s more, LG was the most recommended in both the Freezer and Top Mount Fridge categories.

     

    The recognition is a testament to LG’s commitment to innovation and thoughtful design, which consistently delivers products that enhance daily life. LG’s renowned InstaView™ Door-in-Door® fridge lineup blends innovation and practical design to meet the daily demand of busy Australian homes. The InstaView™ panel and Door-in-Door® feature, combined with advanced cooling technology, supports maintaining food freshness by allowing users to view contents with two quick knocks without opening the main cavity, and store quick-access items without losing cold air.

     

     

    The whitegoods award solidifies LG’s position as one of the leading home appliance brands, offering the complete home solution across kitchen and living categories; now inclusive of the new LG built-in cooking range of products with ovens, cooktops and rangehoods. Whether it’s cooking, cleaning, or storing; there is an LG whitegood appliances to suit the needs of everyday Australian’s. 

     

    Similarly, the LG WashTower integrates AI DD® technology for optimised fabric care, boasts impressive energy ratings, and offers a clever stacked design in one unit. The LG CordZero® vacuum lineup comes with unique features like its Thumb Touch Control button that doesn't require continuous holding, long battery life, and the All-in-One Tower for auto emptying of the dust bin contents, all helping to make the daily or weekly household chores convenient.  

     

     

     

    Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager for Home Appliance Solutions Company at LG Electronics Australia, commented on the recognition:"We are incredibly proud and humbled by LG's outstanding performance at the Finder Awards 2025. To be named Most Recommended Overall for Whitegoods, and to achieve such strong endorsements for our fridges and stick vacuums, speaks volumes about our commitment to delivering products that truly resonate with Australian consumers.

     

     

    These awards are based on the genuine experiences of Australians and prove that our customers feel the difference our innovation makes, reinforcing our commitment to creating smart life solutions that support their daily life at home. Embodying our Life’s Good promise, we continuously strive to provide value, performance and reliability, and these awards are a testament to that ongoing dedication.”

     

    Reflecting strong consumer preference and market leadership, LG's awards and recognition in the Finder Awards 2025 includes:

     

    • Whitegoods Overall: Winner – Most Recommended
    • Fridge Awards: Winner – Most Recommended, Top Value, Top Performance; Highly Commended – Reliable, Loved Brand
    • Top Mount Fridge Awards: Winner – Most Recommended; Highly Commended – Value, Great Performance, Reliable, Loved Brand
    • Freezer Awards: Winner – Most Recommended; Highly Commended – Loved Brand, Great Performance, Reliable
    • Stick Vacuum Cleaner Awards: Winner – Most Recommended, Top Value; Highly Commended – Great Performance, Reliable, Loved Brand

     

    Additionally, LG received numerous Highly Commended recognitions across various categories, including:

     

    • Bottom Mount Fridges (Reliable, Value)
    • Clothes Washer Dryer Combos (Recommended Brand, Value, Reliable)
    • Stacked Washer Dryers (Reliable, Value)
    • Top Load Washing Machines (Value, Loved Brand, Reliable, Great Performance, Easy to Use, Recommended Brand)
    • Heat Pump Dryers (Reliable, Value)
    • Dishwashers (Recommended Brand)
    • Microwaves (Easy to Use).

    To find out more about LG’s Home Appliance solutions, visit:  https://www.lg.com/au/

     

